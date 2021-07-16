Use avocados to make a creamy pasta sauce and decadent brownies

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

July 16, 202113:07
By Samah Dada

In this week's episode of TODAY All Day's "#COOKING," cookbook author and blogger Samah Dada showcases how to use one of her favorite ingredients, the almighty avocado, in two very different ways. The buttery, green fruit can be used to add creaminess and richness to so many dishes, from savory dinners to sweet treats.

Avocado Cream Pasta with Arugula and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
This avocado cream sauce is both light and surprisingly indulgent. Seriously, you would never believe there's no cream or cheese in it! This recipe has been one of the most popular dishes on my blog for many reasons — it's incredibly versatile when paired with your favorite type of pasta or protein and the sauce comes together in just a few minutes using a blender.

"Dada Eats Love to Cook It," by Samah Dada

Avocado Chocolate Brownies
Anyone who loves the decadent, irresistible combination of rich, sweet chocolate and salty peanut butter will get instantly hooked on these brownies. The creaminess comes from my favorite stone fruit, the avocado, which makes this super moist dessert rich and buttery ... without the butter.

"#COOKING" with Samah Dada airs on TODAY All Day Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. ET.

Samah Dada is the founder, recipe developer and photographer for her food Instagram and health and wellness-focused food and travel blog DADAEATS.  She grew up in Newport Beach, California, and spent four years in London, England, where she first became enamored by the intersection of food, travel, and culture. She started @DADAEATS  with the goal of sharing her culinary endeavors, food adventures and passion for creating indulgent yet healthy eats with her audience. 

 