Use avocados to make a creamy pasta sauce and decadent brownies

In this week's episode of TODAY All Day's "#COOKING," cookbook author and blogger Samah Dada showcases how to use one of her favorite ingredients, the almighty avocado, in two very different ways. The buttery, green fruit can be used to add creaminess and richness to so many dishes, from savory dinners to sweet treats.

This avocado cream sauce is both light and surprisingly indulgent. Seriously, you would never believe there's no cream or cheese in it! This recipe has been one of the most popular dishes on my blog for many reasons — it's incredibly versatile when paired with your favorite type of pasta or protein and the sauce comes together in just a few minutes using a blender.

Anyone who loves the decadent, irresistible combination of rich, sweet chocolate and salty peanut butter will get instantly hooked on these brownies. The creaminess comes from my favorite stone fruit, the avocado, which makes this super moist dessert rich and buttery ... without the butter.

"#COOKING" with Samah Dada airs on TODAY All Day Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. ET.