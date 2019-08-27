Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Ed Brown

Chef Ed Brown is stopping by TODAY to share a few of the winning bites he'll be serving up at the U.S. Open. He shows us how to make deviled eggs topped with bacon and clams topped with chorizo.

Get The Recipe

Bacon-Topped Deviled Eggs

Ed Brown

I love how easy it is up upgrade simple deviled eggs with just a few simple toppings. The briny pop of caviar, crispy bacon and fresh chervil all complement the classic creamy texture and rich flavor of the eggs.

Get The Recipe

Littleneck Clams with Chorizo

Ed Brown

This impressive recipe comes together in less than ten minutes and packs a flavor punch. Garlic, chorizo and white wine add big, bold flavor to ocean-fresh clams in this surprisingly easy recipe.

If you like those grand slam recipes, you should also try these:

Olive Oil Poached Salmon with Chickpeas
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Olive Oil Poached Salmon with Chickpeas

Ed Brown
Potato Chip Crusted Cod with Mustard Sauce
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Potato Chip Crusted Cod with Mustard Sauce

Ed Brown
Ed BrownEd Brown