Chef Ed Brown is stopping by TODAY to share a few of the winning bites he'll be serving up at the U.S. Open. He shows us how to make deviled eggs topped with bacon and clams topped with chorizo.

I love how easy it is up upgrade simple deviled eggs with just a few simple toppings. The briny pop of caviar, crispy bacon and fresh chervil all complement the classic creamy texture and rich flavor of the eggs.

This impressive recipe comes together in less than ten minutes and packs a flavor punch. Garlic, chorizo and white wine add big, bold flavor to ocean-fresh clams in this surprisingly easy recipe.

