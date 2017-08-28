US Open eats: Crispy cod, portobello fries, spicy spinach and more

share tweet email

Chef Ed Brown is joining TODAY Food to share a few of the recipes he will be serving at Aces restaurant at this year's US Open. He shows us how to make a summery watermelon and tomato salad with mozzarella, simple spicy spinach, crispy portobello fries with a soy dipping sauce and crispy potato chip-coated cod fillets with a creamy mustard sauce.

Have fun with your vegetables! These snack-able and stackable fries are easy to eat and make an impressive presentation.

Potato chips add a salty crunch to this easy and flavorful baked fish.

I love this dish because it's simple, flavorful and healthy. It's a great accompaniment to any dish.

This dish is all about the freshest, ripest ingredients. Juicy tomatoes, cool watermelon and fresh herbs make this summery salad sing.

