With airlines cutting meals across the board, it's easy to get hungry on an international flight. But beware, travelers: forgotten fruit may land you a hefty fine at U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Wednesday, Colorado resident Crystal Tadlock was on a Delta Airlines flight from Paris, France, en route to the U.S. when a flight attendant offered her some fresh fruit as a snack. She accepted and put the apple, wrapped in a Delta-labeled bag, into her carry-on to enjoy on a connecting flight, Fox 31 Denver reported.

Upon entering the U.S., however, Tadlock's bag was randomly selected at Customs and that's when an agent reportedly noticed the undeclared apple inside.

"He had asked me if my trip to France was expensive and I said, 'yeah.' I didn’t really get why he was asking that question, and then he said 'It’s about to get a lot more expensive after I charge you $500,'" Tadlock told Fox 31.

Tadlock alleged the agent wouldn't let her throw out or eat the apple in lieu of the fine.

Tadlock's ordeal is causing an uproar on social media: Some are outraged by the agent's actions, while some think the fine is just.

One tweeter felt the customs agent who found the apple abused his power.

Another USA customs and border control agent abusing his power by exploiting an honest mistake. He couldâve just tossed the apple from Delta airlines, but had to be a jerk and fine this woman. https://t.co/tZN23WqK9W — Winston Smith (@gaslightingus2) April 22, 2018

Another wrote "the law is the law."

It's not an abuse of power. You have to delcare food. The law is the law regardless of mistakes — Carlo (@Carlo_SF) April 22, 2018

And one woman wrote that the incident was 100 percent the passenger's fault for "lying" on the claims form.

She lied on the customs form by saying she had no fruit. 100% her own fault. — Kelly Marie (@KMarieCherie) April 23, 2018

Not only could the fine cost Tadlock a hefty sum, but she may also lose her Global Entry Status, which costs $100. She told Fox 31 she plans to fight the fine in court.

A lot of tweeters wrote they think that Delta should have reminded passengers when handing out free snacks that they needed to be eaten immediately or to claim them at Customs, if proceeding home.

A Delta spokesperson confirmed to TODAY Food that the fining incident did occur but noted that the videos in the airline's in-flight entertainment system outlines the information needed for Customs processing and that the airline "recommends" its passengers comply with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection rules and regulations.

And this tweeter defended the airline:

Delta is NOT at fault. The Apple is to be eaten on the flight. All her fellow passengers knew b/c they had 2 warnings. She filled out a declaration form before entry and checked the âNo Fruitâ box AND they have signs. Sheâs lucky it wasnât the max fine. https://t.co/kwOz6ivqEo — Michael Milliken (@Millikenmoon) April 23, 2018

A sample customs declaration form reads, "Mark an X in the Yes or No box. Are you bringing with you: 1. Fruits, plants, food, or insects?"

For those who fail to claim non-commercial agricultural items, the Department of Homeland Security notes penalties range from $1,100 to $60,000, which is based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Plant and Animal Protection Acts. While expensive fines may seem like an over-the-top way reaction to a snack, U.S. Customs explains that unclaimed foods carrying pests or disease could cost much more in potential detriment to local crops and livestock, which, if affected could increase the prices of fruit, meat and dairy for consumers throughout the country.

So when it comes to airline travel abroad, put down that the Kindle and listen to the airline safety video before take-off, do not depend on in-flight food to come with a "claim me" reminder and double check carry-ons for any food in your luggage before filling out the customs form.

Of course, if you're flying domestically, the rules are a little different. If you tend to get hangry while flying, the good news is that the TSA will allow you to bring an entire casserole on your flight.