Upgrade Tater Tots and quesadillas with fresh lobster

Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis of Cousins Maine Lobster load up their Tater Tots and quesadillas with fresh lobster.
By Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac

Restaurateurs and food truck entrepreneurs Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis of Cousins Maine Lobster are stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of their fun, flavorful lobster recipes for summer. They show us how to make lobster-topped Tater Tots and cheesy lobster quesadillas.

Lobster Tots
Cousins Maine Lobster
Lobster Tots

Jim Tselikis

This is the ultimate crowd-pleaser: delicate lobster meat combined with fresh pico de gallo served over crispy tots. It's refreshing and light, but still a comfort food.

Lobster Quesadilla
Cousins Maine Lobster
Lobster Quesadilla

Sabin Lomac

This lobster-loaded quesadilla is a light, sharable item that is easy to make for a crowd! It's the perfect summer appetizer.

