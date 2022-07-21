Upgrade Tater Tots and quesadillas with fresh lobster

Restaurateurs and food truck entrepreneurs Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis of Cousins Maine Lobster are stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of their fun, flavorful lobster recipes for summer. They show us how to make lobster-topped Tater Tots and cheesy lobster quesadillas.

This is the ultimate crowd-pleaser: delicate lobster meat combined with fresh pico de gallo served over crispy tots. It's refreshing and light, but still a comfort food.

This lobster-loaded quesadilla is a light, sharable item that is easy to make for a crowd! It's the perfect summer appetizer.

If you like those luscious lobster recipes, you should also try these: