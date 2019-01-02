Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

Flying the friendly skies is about to get a little bit sweeter.

In 2019, United Airlines passengers will once again be able to enjoy a cult-favorite cookie on their next flight. Just after Christmas, the airline tweeted that it's bringing the Dutch stroopwafel back into its snack rotation on all domestic flights this January.

But, of course, there's a catch.

The treat will only be served on flights that depart prior to 9:45 a.m. local time, so passengers will need to head out early if they want to satisfy their (free) craving for something sweet.

United originally offered the stroopwafel, which is a waffle-style cookie filled with caramel that originated in the Netherlands, back in 2016 when the airline began offering free snacks again to Economy Class passengers. But when they added a maple-flavored cookie to the menu last June, United ditched the stroopwafel on morning domestic flights — much to many passengers' dismay.

To say that plenty of cookie lovers are over the moon that the Dutch treat is returning is an understatement.

One woman even claimed her husband became such a fan of the cookie after eating a stroopwafel on their first flight together that they served the snack at their wedding:

Here's what some other excited flyers had to say:

United even replied back:

In a video posted to United's employee Twitter account, the airline demonstrates how to eat a stroopwafel, recommending setting it atop a cup of coffee first to heat it up, so the caramel inside becomes a little gooey, then it should be broken in half before eating it.

Of course, there were plenty of people who wished United would start serving healthier snacks or just focus on improving overall flight experiences:

Now let's just hope the airline doesn't remove it again like they did with tomato juice, which almost resulted in a real passenger revolt.

For those who are really digging the stroopwafel but can't be bothered to take an early flight, McDonald's has recently been serving up a Stroopwafel McFlurry at select restaurants in South Florida.