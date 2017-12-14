The ultimate foodie gift guide: Coffee, candy, cookies, charcuterie and more

share tweet pin email

Lifestyle expert Elizabeth Mayhew shares 19 of her favorite food-focused gifts for the holidays. Whether you're buying for a meat lover, chocoholic, coffee connoisseur or any all-around foodie you'll find the perfect present in this roundup of 2017's best mail-order food gifts.

Piquant Post Spice Subscription, $65.94 for six months or $11.99 per month, Piquant Post

Piquant Post

The perfect gift for an adventurous cook, this mail order spice company will send freshly ground small batch spice blends with corresponding recipes monthly. Each month includes four spice blends with four recipes, each recipe serves four people. Shipping is included.

Mexican Spiced Caramel Bark, $24.95, Sur La Table

Sur La Table

Salted Caramel that has been blended with cayenne pepper and cinnamon is then covered in dark chocolate and dusted with roasted almonds and sea salt. The smooth, spiced chocolate is crafted by hand in small batches by Jo's Candies, a confectioner with over 70 years of experience, exclusively for Sur La Table.

Mouth Food and Drink Gift Sets, prices vary, Mouth

Mouth.com

Aside from having great, assorted ready to ship boxes of sweets and snacks, Mouth.com lets you put together custom gift boxes on their handy site. Just pick how much you want to spend, whether you want mostly savory or sweet items, and then tick off any necessary dietary restrictions (gluten, dairy, organic, Kosher, etc.). If you just want to order one of their pre-made boxes, I love their Holiday Sparkling Cocktail Kit and Holiday Charcuterie Sampler.

Bacon Me Crazy, $55, Murray's Cheese

Murray's Cheese

The expertly curated cheeses are just the beginning of the wide variety of edible artisanal gifts that Murray's offers. They also have baked goods, charcuterie, preserves, spreads, pasta, truffles and much more. One of our favorite gift sets is a bacon lover's dream. This selection includes three distinctly different types of bacon: cherrywood, brown sugar and sweet mangalitsa. Murray's wooden gift crate is $15 extra.

Daily Harvest Ready-to-Blend Smoothies, $75 for a box of 9, Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest

Send this to the health-nut on your list. Daily Harvest provides everything you need for a healthy smoothie. Ingredients have been premeasured and frozen in individual servings — all you need is a blender and some almond milk or coconut water. Choose from flavors like strawberry/peach, mango/papaya or mint/cacao.

eCreamery Holiday Ice Cream Collection, $49.99 for 4 pints, eCreamery

eCreamery

At eCreamery you can dream up your own custom flavor of ice-cream and even design and personalize the label. Choose from over 40 rotating flavors and 30 mix-ins. Or send someone one of their limited edition holiday collections for Christmas, Hanukkah or any festive occasion.

7. Valerie Confections, prices vary, Valerie Confections

Valerie Confections

Named best chocolate in LA by Los Angeles Magazine, Valerie's truffles and chocolates are as pretty as they are delicious. The newest seasonal additions to the collection include the Evergreen Box, the Green Box and a set of Valerie's five signature chocolate bars.

8. Ghost Scream Hot Sauce, $30 for a pack of 3, Ghost Scream

Jason Johnson949-606-6097 / Ghost Scream Hot Sauce

Created by chef Matthew Sisson and his wife Deandra these bold new hot sauces combine the hottest peppers available with other spices. This fiery kit contains hot sauce, chili garlic jam, chili garlic paste and includes pairing and serving suggestions.

Lucky Guy Bakery Brownie Boxes, $22- $62, Lucky Guy Bakery

Lucky Guy Bakery

Made by hand in Bloomington, Indiana with the best ingredients, these brownies come in six flavors including one that is gluten free and one that is dairy-, egg-, gluten- and nut-free!

Olympia Provisions Salami Sampler, $50, Olympia Provisions

Olympia Provisions

Made in Portland, Oregon, each and every pork salami is handcrafted from the finest ingredients using traditional European methods. This sampler is great because you get to try their Italian, French, Spanish and Greek-style salamis.

Christie Cookie Co., $27.99 and up, Christie Cookie Co.

Christie Cookie Co.

For more than 30 years, Nashville-based Christie Cookie Co. has been making fresh baked cookies using premium ingredients. Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and macadamia nut cookies are baked to order and shipped in attractive holiday tins. Prices start at $27.99 and go up the more cookies you order!

Jacobsen Salt Co. Salty Caramels, $85 for 4 pound jar, Jacobsen Salt Co.

Jacobsen Salt Co.

Sugar is slowly cooked with butter and cream to make these delicious caramels which are then tossed with flaky sea salt. Rich and buttery, you can't eat just one.

The Salt Lick BBQ Family Style Dinner, $99.95, The Salt Lick BBQ

The Salt Lick BBQ

Barbecue sent straight from Driftwood in central Texas includes a smoked beef brisket, a rack of tender pork ribs, juicy hill country sausage and a bottle of their original recipe barbecue sauce. This feast feeds about 8-10 people. All meats are fully cooked then frozen and vacuum-sealed.

Fire Department Coffee, $11.99 per pound, Fire Department Coffee

Fire Department Coffee

Founded and run by firefighters, Fire Department Coffee not only fresh roasts every bag of beans before shipping but it also donates a percentage of profits to support firefighter and military charities. They also have a line of booze-infused coffee to help you get into the holiday spirit.

Bloody Mary Gift Box, $49.99, The Real Dill

The Real Dill

Hand crafted in Denver, CO, this box contains two jars of bloody Mary mix and one jar of habanero horseradish dill pickles for the perfect garnish — all you need to do is add the booze.

Harney & Sons Fine Teas Warming White Christmas Gift Box, $44.95, Harney & Sons

Harney & Sons Fine Teas

Known for their premium teas, Harney and Sons introduced gift boxes this year that are filled with treats, tea and even a tea towel — everything one needs to serve a lovely English tea.

Smith Island Cakes, $37-$55, Smith Island Cakes

Smith Island Cakes

Smith Island, Maryland is a small fishing village located 10 miles offshore in the Chesapeake Bay. It is the birthplace of the original Smith Island Cake — layers of yellow cake sandwiched between layers of chocolate fudge frosting — that has been named Maryland's State Dessert. The family owned bakery makes many other varieties including coconut, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more. Cakes are shipped frozen and shipping ranges from $15 to $60 depending on where it's going and how quickly it's needed.

G's Granola, $15 for 12 ounces, Rotisserie G

Rotisserie G

Restauranteur Georgette Farkas's homemade granola is made from pecans, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, soy nuts, almonds and dried cherries then tossed with Vermont maple syrup and a touch of vanilla. Ground fennel and anis seed add an unexpected twist.

Dark Gianduja Chocolate with Whole Hazelnuts, $24.75 for an 8.8 ounce bar, Gustiamo

Gustiamo

Made by hand by a small chocolatier in Tuscany using the best chocolate and hazelnuts from the Piedmont region of Italy. These XXL bars are perfect for the chocolate connoisseur in your life.