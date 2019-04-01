Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 1, 2019, 6:22 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Tyler Perry may be an entertainment mogul with hundreds of millions in the bank, but even he draws the line at hotels jacking up the price on regular bottled water.

While traveling to promote his latest film, the "Madea" star was — like many thirsty yet incredulous travelers — caught off guard when he stumbled upon bottles of Fiji water being sold for an eye-watering $9 each in his Minneapolis hotel room.

He took to Instagram to express his shock and also joked that the water must "cure cancer" for that price.

"I saw this and got mad as hell,'' he wrote, with a picture of the tagged water bottles. "They can’t be serious right?! NINE DOLLARS!! NINE DOLLARS!!! What the hell this water do, cure cancer? Make hair grow? Did Jesus bottle it when he met that woman at the well? Y’all got to be kidding me."

A bottle of Fiji water that size usually sells for about $3 at a grocery store (or less than $2 a bottle if purchased in bulk), so the 300-plus percent markup got a very hard no from Perry.

"I will swallow spit and die of dehydration before I pay 9 dollars for a bottle of water!! GTHOH!!" he wrote.

Many of his fans on Instagram were supportive of Perry's stance on the expensive water and some admitted they'd seen similarly priced bottles of water and other drinks when traveling.

"Glad to know that being a millionaire hasn't compromised your moral," one person wrote.

"Refreshing to see a celebrity who still understands the value of a dollar!!!" wrote another.

Instead of forking over so much cash for water, Perry would probably rather be spending his hard-earned money helping others who are struggling. Over the holidays, he spent more than $400,000 paying for strangers' items that were on layaway at two Atlanta-area Walmart stores.