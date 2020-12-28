What do you call this macaroni dish? Viral post divides Twitter users

Goulash, American chop suey, slumgullion — whatever you call it, this meaty, comforting dish is just the thing to warm up with on a cold winter night! But when one person on Twitter posted a picture of the dish she grew up calling slumgillion, also known as slumgullion, many users were divided over what exactly the right name is for this winter classic.

What do you call this? Growing up, my mother called it slumgillion. pic.twitter.com/X3olHJ8FT5 — Sandy (@SandySue1958) December 27, 2020

"What do you call this?" posited @SandySue1958 on Sunday. "Growing up, my mother called it slumgillion."

Slumgullion is known as a cheap stew made from leftovers, but not everyone was in agreement. In fact, the responses to the picture of a beefy casserole-type dish containing macaroni were extremely divisive.

Wow, you must have been rich! Our slumgullion did NOT have macaroni. We called this beefaroni. — Barb-It'sPresidentElectBidenThankYouVeryMuch😷 (@BarbVina1) December 27, 2020

"Wow, you must have been rich!" commented one person. "Our slumgullion did NOT have macaroni. We called this beefaroni."

"Same," posted another person. "Beef-a-Roni (west coast)," she added, pointing to the fact that the dish's different names might be attributed to regional differences.

Many others thought the pictured showed a dish known as American chop suey.

American Chop Suey? — mmcampbell (@marmatcam219) December 27, 2020

"American Chop Suey?" offered one commenter.

American chop suey. My dad used to make it all the time. He used a can of condensed tomato soup, diced tomatoes and green peppers along with ground beef. — ellenruth (Black Lives Matter) (@ellenruth206) December 27, 2020

"American chop suey," agreed another Twitter user. "My dad used to make it all the time. He used a can of condensed tomato soup, diced tomatoes and green peppers along with ground beef.

Other foodies had an entirely different opinion.

Goulash. — Basil Homegrownski II (@MezcalDEpechuga) December 27, 2020

"Goulash," responded another person.

My mom always made this for us with chili powder and diced green peppers.

We called it goulash. — Kecia resists hate & bigotry 🇺🇸 🌊 (@keciabee) December 27, 2020

"My mom always made this for us with chili powder and diced green peppers," chimed in another carnivore. "We called it goulash."

Goulash is known as soup of meat and vegetables seasoned with paprika and other spices that originated in Hungary. Chef Eric Ripert fondly remembered having to cook it for his exam when he graduated culinary school.

"I just simply love it as a warm and nourishing dish for the fall and winter," he said.

An Americanized version of the classic Eastern European dish may include macaroni, and also lots of shredded yellow cheese.

"One-Pot American Goulash is an easy meal that is ready in just 30 minutes," Chad & Donna Elick posted on their Instagram account Slow Roasted. "Bursting with great flavors this very cheesy pasta dinner is absolutely delectable.⁠"

Whatever you call it, one thing is certain — this filling, easy-to-make dish will fill your belly and warm your bones all through the winter!

What do you call this classic beef dish?