Viral Twitter thread shows the skillful farm work behind your Thanksgiving dinner

While this year's Thanksgiving celebrations are likely to be smaller than usual due to the pandemic, plenty of Americans are still planning to prepare classic recipes and dishes, or order them from their favorite restaurants.

On Twitter, one organization is trying to raise awareness about the labor that goes into harvesting the ingredients for those meals.

Tell us your favorite Thanksgiving dish, and we’ll share some of what we know about the work behind the ingredients. #WeFeedYou #ThankAFarmworkerpic.twitter.com/QRPQUCMX1t — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) November 22, 2020

"Tell us your favorite Thanksgiving dish, and we’ll share some of what we know about the work behind the ingredients," tweeted United Farm Workers, a labor union that fights for the rights of farmworkers in the U.S., on Sunday. The post also included the hashtags #WeFeedYou and #ThankAFarmworker, along with a video of workers harvesting and packaging green vegetables.

The tweet quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes and retweets, as users asked for more information about Thanksgiving staples like stuffing, squash and cranberries.

Carrots and celery both have juices that are “photoreactive” and can be dangerous to exposed skin when harvesting. You’ll notice here these workers are careful to cover their skin even though it was over 100 degrees. pic.twitter.com/3LuI9XqFwh — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) November 23, 2020

Here’s a picture from Parlier, CA (near Fresno) of a worker in the squash crop. It was 98 degrees but notice Amadeo is covering his skin with gloves and long sleeves.



That’s because squash vines are intensely irritating to the skin, especially as they get drier close to harvest. pic.twitter.com/Vo4qMrSAwI — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) November 23, 2020

The account also shared information about the processes behind vegetables like leeks and radishes.

Patricia earns $1.86 per crate of 60 bundles of radishes. She is an incredibly skilled worker but also a frequent volunteer for UFW efforts and a strong advocate for her coworkers. #ThankAFarmWorker like her for those radishes!pic.twitter.com/VVVAhCR1OA — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) November 24, 2020

This is an almost entirely female crew planting leeks. These women work 10 hour days, 6 days a week during planting and harvest. pic.twitter.com/Pcyq2uGVDR — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) November 24, 2020

Aromatics like garlic and ginger, which serve as the foundation of our dishes, require intense work.

Garlic harvest is known for brutal heat. Here is a photo of a nighttime harvest where they work by flashlight to avoid grueling temperatures. pic.twitter.com/Edvqk79Lad — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) November 23, 2020

a. Ginger takes at least 4-6 months to mature underground but trimming the greens off helps hasten its maturity.



b. If you’ve never seen pineapples grow, google it— they look wild. Here’s a video of a fascinating teamwork approach to the harvest.

pic.twitter.com/q6j4oB66ln — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) November 22, 2020

The list includes dozens of different options, and almost every video or photo includes information abut the dangerous work conditions, such as intense heat or concerns about injury. Many of the posts also shared details about the pay rates for the work being performed, and some included information about state rules and regulations that allow for particularly dangerous conditions. Many of the workers pictured are paid a "piece rate" which, according to the National Farm Worker Ministry, means that they are paid based on how much they harvest in a day.

This vid is from Indiana's onion fields. Farm workers often work 12 hrs/day in the hot sun. Indiana doesn't have heat regulations, so their only shade is if there are trees at the end of a row.pic.twitter.com/FL7EA2T3hz — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) November 23, 2020

The piece-rate system has led to concerns about overworking and underpaying workers, who may make less than minimum wage because of it. While some federal laws aim to make sure that farmworkers are paid the minimum wage, those laws have loopholes and are not always enforced, according to the National Farm Worker Ministry.

Farmworkers, particularly Hispanic and Latino farmworkers, have been especially hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released in October said that Hispanic and Latino employees make up about 37% of the workforce they polled but accounted for 73% of reported coronavirus cases in that population.

The study also found that non-Hispanic Black people represent 5.9% of the surveyed workforce but make up 6.3% of reported cases. Those of Asian or Pacific Islander descent account for 4.1% of cases while representing just 3.5% of the workforce.

"Our study supports findings from prior reports that part of the disproportionate burden of COVID-19 among some racial and ethnic minority groups is likely related to occupational risk," the study reads.

The CDC has released specific guidance aimed at protecting farmworkers, who were deemed essential workers during the pandemic. Those guidelines recommend access to clean water for hand-washing, encourages operators to have a plan in place in case of illness or an outbreak, and recommends that other precautions like masking and social distancing be maintained.