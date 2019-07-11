There's a new food debate that's really getting people fired up on Twitter this week and it's all about one of summer's sweetest pastimes: roasting marshmallows.

Though s'mores lovers have been debating this very important question for centuries, the digital discussion really got going on Twitter when journalist Yashar Ali posted a photo (which looks strikingly similar to a Food52 picture from 2017) showcasing a beautiful spectrum of marshmallows on sticks, ranging from totally uncooked to burnt black.

5 or 6 are correct pic.twitter.com/iGY9jjtD1q — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 7, 2019

Ali claimed that the best options were either numbers 5 or 6 — right in the middle of relative doneness.

Those marshmallows each have a golden crust, which is obviously achieved by gently roasting them for several minutes, and a tiny bit of char for the perfect, slightly crunchy mouthfeel when eaten alone or sandwiched between cookies and chocolate.

However, as is customary with any legit food debate, tweeters had a lot of different opinions and some people got pretty heated about the perfect marshmallow doneness.

It’s 8 or nothing. 5 or 6? Are you serious? — McBats (@Richmac33) July 8, 2019

Thank you!! 8, properly browned all the way around, would be ideal. It has just the tiniest bit char for character. — KDC (@kashdav) July 8, 2019

You cannot make a proper s’more with 1-6. — NotTodayNottheOne (@PressureElector) July 8, 2019

Everyone knows that you’re supposed to toast to 9, peel off the burnt layer and then retoast to 7/8 — ‎kenna (@veteranrhys) July 9, 2019

Model-turned-food debate queen Chrissy Teigen eventually weighed in, too, calling Ali's picks "raw" and "plain."

7/8. 5/6 might as well be raw plain ass mallows!!!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2019

Ali responded to Teigen with an updated position on the very pressing matter.

While most people seemed to be supporting the toastier end of the spectrum, there were a few rare commenters who preferred the much less-roasted side.

Why does no one like raw marshmellows? 😧 — CommanderBuzzKill (@buzz_commander) July 9, 2019

Others said that their favorite options weren't even featured on the chart.

Which number is the one where your marshmallow catches on fire, then you wave the stick back and forth to put it out, and the flaming treat slips off, flies through the night air, and sticks to your friend's leg, causing third degree burns 🤔 — That Ducks Fan (@DotingDotard) July 8, 2019

There's a sweet spot between 8 and 9 that's full coverage but still the dark brown of 8 rather than charred black of 9. This is where we stopp. — Busted Babe (@busted_babe) July 8, 2019

With thousands of comments on the original thread, and over 1,300 retweets, it's clear that this delicious debate is something a lot of people have pretty serious opinions about.

However, it's now also apparent that most people could agree on at least one thing: almost everyone acknowledged that marshmallows — whether gooey, crispy or somewhere in between — are always tasty.