Twinkies cereal is here and it looks really funny

Plenty of snack foods and candies have been made into cereal form in the past. We've seen Oreo O's and even plenty of chocolate-peanut butter concoctions inspired by Reese's.

But usually these cereals don't actually look like the original junk food.

This winter, Post has decided to change that by introducing a new cereal inspired by the classic sponge cake pastry that basically never spoils — the Twinkie.

After months of rumors swirling around the internet, Post confirmed that it had teamed up with Hostess to officially make it OK to eat Twinkies for breakfast.

According to a representative for Walmart (where the cereal will be sold), the little Twinkie-shaped nuggets will even have "that cream flavor we all crave," but they won't actually be stuffed with cream. They do, however, very closely resemble the original snack cake ... just in a very tiny form.

"In developing a cereal version of the iconic Twinkies, our top priority was focused on delivering the great Twinkies flavor in each bite," Josh Jans, Brand Manager of Cereal Partnerships at Post Consumer Brands, said in a statement. "We think fans will find that it not only tastes great with milk but also outside the bowl."

This isn’t the first time these brands have teamed up to merge the worlds of snack cakes and breakfast cereals. It’s happened before with both Honey Buns (which did resemble mini cinnamon rolls) and Donettes.

But Twinkies? Fans across social media are already on board with the new item.

Twinkies Cereal will debut at Walmart in late December and retails for about $4 a box.