Tabitha Brown makes her famous 3-ingredient tomato sandwich

Make super simple and summery sandwiches and tacos — no meat included.

TikTok star Tabitha Brown shows how to make a tomato sandwich

July 6, 202004:07

By Tabitha Brown

Vegan food vlogger and social media star Tabitha Brown is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite summery vegan recipes. She shows us how to make her famous simple sandwiches stuffed with juicy tomatoes and tacos filled with a satisfying pecan mixture.

Tabitha Brown's Tomato Sandwich
I grew up eating tomato sandwiches with my granny. It's a North Carolina classic, and every time I eat one, it takes me back to some of the best memories of my childhood! It's also simple and can be made no matter where I am in the world!

Tabitha Brown's Pecan Tacos
Pecans are a great source of protein while being a great natural meat substitute! They make delicious tacos among other things!

Tabitha Brown