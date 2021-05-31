IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Turn smoky barbecued ribs into savory shepherd's pie

You can’t beat a classic when it comes to barbecue.
By Phil Johnson

Nothing says cookout quite like melt-in-your-mouth tender, smoky, barbecued ribs. Pitmaster Phil “The Grill” Johnson is joining TODAY to share his go-to recipe for St. Louis-style ribs and uses the leftovers to make a mac and cheese-topped shepherd’s pie.

St. Louis-Style Ribs
Phil Johnson
You can’t beat a classic when it comes to barbecue. All these traditionally St. Louis-style ribs need is a simple rub and spicy-sweet glaze to complement the fall-off-the-bone tender meat.

Barbecue Shepherd's Pie
Phil Johnson
I guarantee you’ve never had shepherd’s pie like this! Instead of traditional ground meat, gravy and mashed potatoes this pie is filled with smoky leftover rib meat and barbecue sauce and topped with creamy, delicious macaroni and cheese.

