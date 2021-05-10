The words "barbecue" and "diet" don't usually go together. But it is possible — and delicious — to stick to a healthy eating plan while enjoying barbecued dishes. Pitmaster Myron Mixon is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite keto-friendly barbecue recipes. He shows us how to make fall-off-the-bone tender smoked pork shoulder and turns the leftovers into low-carb pulled pork bowls with crunchy slaw.

If you're following the keto diet, a pork shoulder is your friend. Make no mistake about it: A whole bone-in pork shoulder is still somewhat of a project to cook. However, it's guaranteed not only to keep you on your diet plan, but also to have plenty of delicious smoked meat to share with your family, friends and neighbors, too.

The pulled pork sandwich is one of the best-selling items at my restaurants — and for good reason: It's a Southern barbecue classic. My keto take on it keeps all the traditional smoky, meaty flavors we all love, but replaces the bun and the traditional carb-heavy sides with some complimentary, and even more flavorful, veggies. You'll love it so much you won't miss the bread; I promise you that.

