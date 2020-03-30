Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Turn a marinated pork roast into a week's worth of delicious dinners

Cook up a mustard-marinated port roast and turn it into aromatic fried rice and cheesy Cubano-style sandwiches.

/ Source: TODAY
By Matt Abdoo

With so many staying in and social distancing, making easy and flavorful meals that will last all week is more crucial now than ever. Chef Matt Abdoo is sharing one of his favorite make-ahead recipes that can be turned into two other tasty dishes. He shows us how to prepare a mustard-marinated pork roast and use the leftovers to make aromatic pork fried rice and quick Cubano sandwiches.

Dijon and Herb Pork Roast
Matt Abdoo
Dijon and Herb Pork Roast

Brining can sound like a lot of additional work, but it's actually so easy! This one simple extra step makes all the difference in the outcome. This pork comes out perfectly juicy and flavorful thanks to a simple soak in a brine solution. The tangy mustard-herb marinade adds an additional layer of deliciousness right before cooking.

Quick Cubano Sandwiches
Quick Cubano Sandwiches

I love this recipe because it gives you all that satisfying flavor of a Cuban sandwich without all the work. Leftover roast pork keeps this sandwich quick and adds lots of fresh flavor.

Leftover Pork Fried Rice
Leftover Pork Fried Rice

Fried rice is one of my favorite dishes because it's quick, super flavorful, pantry friendly and makes the most of so many different leftovers. In this version, savory roast pork is paired with fragrant aromatics and frozen peas.

Get The Recipe

Get The Recipe

