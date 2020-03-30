Turn a marinated pork roast into a week's worth of delicious dinners

With so many staying in and social distancing, making easy and flavorful meals that will last all week is more crucial now than ever. Chef Matt Abdoo is sharing one of his favorite make-ahead recipes that can be turned into two other tasty dishes. He shows us how to prepare a mustard-marinated pork roast and use the leftovers to make aromatic pork fried rice and quick Cubano sandwiches.

Brining can sound like a lot of additional work, but it's actually so easy! This one simple extra step makes all the difference in the outcome. This pork comes out perfectly juicy and flavorful thanks to a simple soak in a brine solution. The tangy mustard-herb marinade adds an additional layer of deliciousness right before cooking.

I love this recipe because it gives you all that satisfying flavor of a Cuban sandwich without all the work. Leftover roast pork keeps this sandwich quick and adds lots of fresh flavor.

Fried rice is one of my favorite dishes because it's quick, super flavorful, pantry friendly and makes the most of so many different leftovers. In this version, savory roast pork is paired with fragrant aromatics and frozen peas.

