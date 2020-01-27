Turn one pot of vegan chili into 3 satisfying dinners

It can be hard to eat healthy all week long. Vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli is stopping by the TODAY kitchen with recipes to make it much easier. Her veggie-filled make-ahead recipes are good for you, vegan-friendly and easy to prepare. She shows us how to make hearty lentil chili and turn it into quick veggie sloppy Joes and chili cheese fries.

Hearty lentils and meaty mushroom take the place of animal protein in this rich chili. This healthy swap makes the dish so much better for you without leaving out any of the satisfying flavor or comforting texture from this cold weather classic.

This is my fresh, healthy take on sloppy Joes! You can enjoy this recipe and know that no cows were harmed and no saturated animal fat was consumed! The rich lentil chili filling makes these perfect for a saucy, flavorful weeknight meal that both kids and adults can enjoy.

I'm a french fry addict and this recipe is a great way to eat your fries with some added nutrition on top. French fries that are a complete meal? Yes, please! The cheese is made from cashews and the chili is made from lentils and mushrooms. Great for a Super bowl party or for an average weeknight!

If you like those prep-ahead recipes, you should also try these: