Turn leftover roast chicken into tasty French dip sandwiches

Amanda Freitag makes roast chicken with just three ingredients, then uses the leftovers in tempting French dip sandwiches.

Chef Amanda Freitag prepares whole roast chicken for Make Ahead Monday

June 21, 202104:34
/ Source: TODAY
By Amanda Freitag

Classic and comforting, roast chicken is always a crowd-pleaser. While it's wonderful as a main course, the leftovers can often be even better. Chef, television personality and cookbook author Amanda Freitag is joining TODAY to share her go-to roast chicken recipe. She shows us how to make an easy, three-ingredient chicken and uses the leftovers to make a French dip chicken sandwich with caramelized onions.

Whole Roasted Chicken
Riccardo Botta / EyeEm / Getty Images
Whole Roasted Chicken

Amanda Freitag

Roast chicken is one of my favorite things to cook and eat. It's my go-to weeknight meal because it's so satisfying and delicious.

French Dip Chicken Sandwich
Kathy Tran
French Dip Chicken Sandwich

Amanda Freitag

I love that you can take any leftover meat from the roast chicken and create this over-the-top delicious sandwich! This will not feel like leftovers at all. And it is one of our top sellers at my café in Dallas, Rise + Thyme.

Get The Recipe

Amanda Freitag