Turn leftover roast chicken into tasty French dip sandwiches

Classic and comforting, roast chicken is always a crowd-pleaser. While it's wonderful as a main course, the leftovers can often be even better. Chef, television personality and cookbook author Amanda Freitag is joining TODAY to share her go-to roast chicken recipe. She shows us how to make an easy, three-ingredient chicken and uses the leftovers to make a French dip chicken sandwich with caramelized onions.

Roast chicken is one of my favorite things to cook and eat. It's my go-to weeknight meal because it's so satisfying and delicious.

I love that you can take any leftover meat from the roast chicken and create this over-the-top delicious sandwich! This will not feel like leftovers at all. And it is one of our top sellers at my café in Dallas, Rise + Thyme.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these: