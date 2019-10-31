Get the latest from TODAY

By Vidya Rao

In the days after Halloween, you may be swimming in candy thanks to your enterprising little ghouls and bulk bags you bought for trick-or-treaters.

But what’s a parent to do with that giant stash of sweets?

You could spend the rest of the year on a serious sugar high ... or you could turn your Halloween haul into tasty little treats that you can push off on your friends. We’re pretty sure it won’t take much convincing! From candy-filled brownies to a decadent candy dip, we've got the perfect excuse to throw another party or make something extra special for your co-workers!

Leftover Halloween Candy Cookie Bars
Buzzfeed Tasty
Leftover Halloween Candy Cookie Bars

Tasty

You’ll be pretty popular at the office when you bring in these candy-studded cookies. You can use an assortment of candy to make this a flavor bomb everyone will love.

Milky Way Brownie Pie with Caramel Sauce
Casey Barber
Milky Way Brownie Pie with Caramel Sauce

Casey Barber

Satisfy all your sweet cravings with this decadent dessert pie that combines brownies, cheesecake, caramel and chunks of leftover Milky Way candy bars into one creamy, dreamy recipe.

Halloween Candy Brownies
Sara Bir
Halloween Candy Brownies

Sara Bir

These brownies are the perfect way to transform your Halloween candy into a tasty treat you’ll appreciate on a rainy day. Use a mixture of fun-size chocolate bars to whip this up and freeze it for later. Future you will be very thankful!

Candy Skillet Cookie
TODAY
Candy Skillet Cookie

Melissa Knific

If you’ve got a surplus of M&M’s, use them up in this giant skillet cookie — the perfect stand-in for cake for any birthday celebrations coming up.

Skittles Milkshake
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Skittles Milkshake

Brandi Milloy

When you want to eat your candy and drink it too, this milkshake is a fancy way to taste the rainbow.

Mega Chocolate Bar
Mega Chocolate Bar

TODAY

Can’t decide which chocolate bar you want to eat? Why choose?! With this recipe you can combine Twix, 3 Musketeers and Snickers to make an insane Franken-bar.

Siri Daly's Candy Banana Pops
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Siri Daly's Candy Banana Pops

Siri Daly

The frozen banana and chocolate combo is pretty epic on its own, but once you top it off with crushed candy, you've got a real winner on your hands. Best part? It's super easy to make and it's semi-healthy — a great way to sneak some fruit into your diet in treat form.

7-Layer Halloween Chocolate Candy Dip
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
7-Layer Halloween Chocolate Candy Dip

Brandi Milloy

Make a dessert that’s deliciously decadent with seven indulgent, chocolaty layers of creamy, caramel-filled, peanut buttery candies. You can use up Twix, 3 Musketeers, Snickers, Milky Way Peanut M&M’s and more.

Starburst Chewy Rice Krispies Treats
TODAY
Starburst Chewy Rice Krispies Treats

TODAY

These dazzling treats pair the fruity sweetness of Starburst chews with the crispiness of classic cereal treats. They take a little elbow grease to make, but you’ll definitely wow people with this creative combo.

Siri Daly's Halloween Candy Blondies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Siri Daly's Halloween Candy Blondies

Siri Daly

These chocolate-filled blondies are a great way to use up extra candy after any sweet-centric holiday.