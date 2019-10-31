In the days after Halloween, you may be swimming in candy thanks to your enterprising little ghouls and bulk bags you bought for trick-or-treaters.

But what’s a parent to do with that giant stash of sweets?

You could spend the rest of the year on a serious sugar high ... or you could turn your Halloween haul into tasty little treats that you can push off on your friends. We’re pretty sure it won’t take much convincing! From candy-filled brownies to a decadent candy dip, we've got the perfect excuse to throw another party or make something extra special for your co-workers!

You’ll be pretty popular at the office when you bring in these candy-studded cookies. You can use an assortment of candy to make this a flavor bomb everyone will love.

Satisfy all your sweet cravings with this decadent dessert pie that combines brownies, cheesecake, caramel and chunks of leftover Milky Way candy bars into one creamy, dreamy recipe.

These brownies are the perfect way to transform your Halloween candy into a tasty treat you’ll appreciate on a rainy day. Use a mixture of fun-size chocolate bars to whip this up and freeze it for later. Future you will be very thankful!

If you’ve got a surplus of M&M’s, use them up in this giant skillet cookie — the perfect stand-in for cake for any birthday celebrations coming up.

When you want to eat your candy and drink it too, this milkshake is a fancy way to taste the rainbow.

Can’t decide which chocolate bar you want to eat? Why choose?! With this recipe you can combine Twix, 3 Musketeers and Snickers to make an insane Franken-bar.

The frozen banana and chocolate combo is pretty epic on its own, but once you top it off with crushed candy, you've got a real winner on your hands. Best part? It's super easy to make and it's semi-healthy — a great way to sneak some fruit into your diet in treat form.

Make a dessert that’s deliciously decadent with seven indulgent, chocolaty layers of creamy, caramel-filled, peanut buttery candies. You can use up Twix, 3 Musketeers, Snickers, Milky Way Peanut M&M’s and more.

These dazzling treats pair the fruity sweetness of Starburst chews with the crispiness of classic cereal treats. They take a little elbow grease to make, but you’ll definitely wow people with this creative combo.

These chocolate-filled blondies are a great way to use up extra candy after any sweet-centric holiday.