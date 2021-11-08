Make homemade applesauce, then use it to make streusel muffins

It's officially the time of year for sugar, spice and everything nice! Culinary content producer and host of TODAY's "Saucy" series Anthony Contrino is celebrating the sweetness of the season with two delicious apple- and cinnamon-filled recipes. He shows us how to make homemade applesauce with warm autumn spices and uses the leftovers to make streusel-topped apple muffins.

I love applesauce, but the store-bought kind is often watery and one-note. Braising the apples allows the flavors to deepen and gives the spices time to "steep."

I love a good muffin — and these are one of my favorites. The base is lightly sweetened with some brown sugar and applesauce to allow the apple butter to shine through. But the real hero is the sweet, crispy streusel topping which balances the flavor and adds some texture.

