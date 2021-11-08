IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make homemade applesauce, then use it to make streusel muffins

'Tis the season for everything cinnamon-y and sweet!

Forget store bought! Make homemade applesauce, apple muffins

Nov. 8, 202104:01
By Anthony Contrino

It's officially the time of year for sugar, spice and everything nice! Culinary content producer and host of TODAY's "Saucy" series Anthony Contrino is celebrating the sweetness of the season with two delicious apple- and cinnamon-filled recipes. He shows us how to make homemade applesauce with warm autumn spices and uses the leftovers to make streusel-topped apple muffins.

Spiced Applesauce
Anthony Contrino
Spiced Applesauce

Anthony Contrino

I love applesauce, but the store-bought kind is often watery and one-note. Braising the apples allows the flavors to deepen and gives the spices time to "steep."

Apple Streusel Muffins
Anthony Contrino
Apple Streusel Muffins

Anthony Contrino

I love a good muffin — and these are one of my favorites. The base is lightly sweetened with some brown sugar and applesauce to allow the apple butter to shine through. But the real hero is the sweet, crispy streusel topping which balances the flavor and adds some texture.

Anthony Contrino

Anthony Contrino is a food stylist, chef and culinary producer who stars in the TODAY All Day original series "Saucy." 