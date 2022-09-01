IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Turn ground chicken into Buffalo chicken sammies and Italian smashburgers

The Grill Dads celebrate the unofficial end of summer with two delicious chicken sandwiches.

Italian chicken smashburger and buffalo sammies: Get the recipes!

05:28
/ Source: TODAY
By Ryan Fey and Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, aka The Grill Dads, are joining TODAY to make two of their favorite chicken sandwiches for a delicious Labor Day celebration. They show us how to make spicy buffalo chicken sammies with blue cheese sauce and smashed chicken burgers with zesty Italian-inspired flavors.

Italian Chicken Smashburger
Courtesy The Grill Dads
Get The Recipe

Italian Chicken Smashburger

Ryan Fey

Chicken meatballs are pretty darn good. But bringing a smashburger approach to the party will allow the burger to seared and crispy, adding extra layers of flavor. It is the best of both worlds: meatballs and burgers.

Buffalo Chicken Patty Sammie
Courtesy The Grill Dads
Get The Recipe

Buffalo Chicken Patty Sammie

Mark Anderson

Chicken patties are great … in theory. However, the sad grocery store frozen pucks never quite check the box. These are reminiscent of the chicken patties you had at school, but with great flavor, an amazing crunch and a Buffalo sauce that will make you throw away any of the bottled stuff you have in the back of your pantry.

