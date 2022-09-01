Turn ground chicken into Buffalo chicken sammies and Italian smashburgers

Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, aka The Grill Dads, are joining TODAY to make two of their favorite chicken sandwiches for a delicious Labor Day celebration. They show us how to make spicy buffalo chicken sammies with blue cheese sauce and smashed chicken burgers with zesty Italian-inspired flavors.

Chicken meatballs are pretty darn good. But bringing a smashburger approach to the party will allow the burger to seared and crispy, adding extra layers of flavor. It is the best of both worlds: meatballs and burgers.

Chicken patties are great … in theory. However, the sad grocery store frozen pucks never quite check the box. These are reminiscent of the chicken patties you had at school, but with great flavor, an amazing crunch and a Buffalo sauce that will make you throw away any of the bottled stuff you have in the back of your pantry.

