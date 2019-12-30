The list is out! These are the 34 bestselling and top-reviewed products of 2019

Turn French pastry puffs into savory appetizers or sweet desserts

Tap into your inner French pastry chef.

Make-ahead Monday: Make sweet and savory puff pastries

Dec. 9, 201905:41

By Ashley Holt

TODAY's lead food stylist, Ashley Holt, is sharing her go-to pate a choux recipe to make delicious desserts and mouth-watering appetizers. She shows us how to make the classic French pastry dough and uses it to create sweet cream puffs and cheesy gougères.

Pate a Choux
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Pate a Choux

Ashley Holt

Pate a choux is one of my favorite pastries to make. It's easy, very rewarding and super versatile. You can make a big batch and use half for appetizers by including a savory element and the other half can be used for dessert by filling them with custard and dipping in chocolate. These shells also freeze really well, so you'll always have a quick treat to offer when unexpected guests drop by!

Fancy Gougères
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Fancy Gougères

Ashley Holt

I love how easy it is to enhance a traditional pate a choux recipe by simply adding grated cheese and pepper to the dough. It's the perfect vehicle for an easy, elegant appetizer.

Creamiest Cream Puffs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Creamiest Cream Puffs

Ashley Holt

Cream puffs are so nostalgic to me and just scream holidays! I love that they're so versatile and poppable. If you want an interactive element to your party, create a cream puff bar! Provide filled cream puffs (or let guests fill their own!), a variety of melted chocolates and topping and let your friends go crazy with their own cream puff creations.

Ashley Holt