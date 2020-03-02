Turn glazed salmon fillets into a week filled with healthy meals

Salmon is one of those foods that is just perfect for prepping in bulk and repurposing for meals throughout the week. It's easy to cook, it's so good for you and it's versatile enough to use in a variety of different dishes. Elizabeth Heiskell of the Debutante Farmer is joining TODAY to share her go-to salmon recipe and uses the leftovers to make two other tasty meals. She shows us how to prepare Asian-inspired glazed salmon fillets, veggie-filled salmon power bowls and savory salmon burgers.

I love this simple salmon recipe because it's so easy to prepare, has just a few ingredients and tastes amazing. It's a great dish for people who think cooking fish is difficult.

These healthy veggie-and-salmon bowls are so tasty and so good for you. All the ingredients are packed with essential nutrients and are also full of flavor. The best part is that cleanup is a breeze!

Kids love this recipe. Call anything a burger and kids just can't wait to dig in. These simple burgers are easy to make, and put both leftover salmon and mashed potatoes to good use.

