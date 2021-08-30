IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Turn crispy chicken cutlets into a week's worth of delicious dinners

Here's how to make perfectly crispy chicken cutlets for all kinds of uses.

Chicken cutlet recipes perfect for weeknight dinners

By Matt Abdoo

It's no wonder boneless, skinless chicken breasts are one of the most popular meats in America: They're low in fat, protein powerhouses, affordable enough for any food budget and can be prepared countless ways. Chef Matt Abdoo is joining TODAY to share his favorite chicken cutlet recipes. He shows us how to expertly bread and fry chicken breasts and then use them to make spicy Buffalo chicken wraps and crisp Cobb salads.

Chicken Cutlets
Matt Abdoo
Chicken Cutlets

Matt Abdoo

I grew up on these! My mom used to make them for me, and they are my all-time favorite. I even love eating them cold out of the fridge with some bread.

Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Matt Abdoo
Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Matt Abdoo

I'm from upstate New York, so Buffalo anything is always a win. You can serve these spicy chicken cutlet wraps hot or cold — either way, they'll be incredible.

Chicken Cutlet Cobb Salad with Dijon Vinaigrette
Matt Abdoo
Chicken Cutlet Cobb Salad with Dijon Vinaigrette

Matt Abdoo

If I'm going to eat a salad, I love for it to be topped with tons of my favorite goodies. This Cobb-style salad has crispy bacon, breaded chicken pieces, tangy blue cheese and fresh avocado, all dressed in a Dijon vinaigrette.

