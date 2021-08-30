Turn crispy chicken cutlets into a week's worth of delicious dinners

It's no wonder boneless, skinless chicken breasts are one of the most popular meats in America: They're low in fat, protein powerhouses, affordable enough for any food budget and can be prepared countless ways. Chef Matt Abdoo is joining TODAY to share his favorite chicken cutlet recipes. He shows us how to expertly bread and fry chicken breasts and then use them to make spicy Buffalo chicken wraps and crisp Cobb salads.

I grew up on these! My mom used to make them for me, and they are my all-time favorite. I even love eating them cold out of the fridge with some bread.

I'm from upstate New York, so Buffalo anything is always a win. You can serve these spicy chicken cutlet wraps hot or cold — either way, they'll be incredible.

If I'm going to eat a salad, I love for it to be topped with tons of my favorite goodies. This Cobb-style salad has crispy bacon, breaded chicken pieces, tangy blue cheese and fresh avocado, all dressed in a Dijon vinaigrette.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these: