Make beef stroganoff and candy cane marshmallows using your Christmas leftovers

TODAY

Food blogger, TODAY Tastemaker and cookbook author Siri Daly is turning Christmas leftovers into easy and delicious dishes. She shows us how to make beef stroganoff from leftover beef roast and fluffy, chocolate-dipped marshmallows topped with crushed candy canes that are just perfect for hot cocoa ... or eating all on their own!

Make Siri Daly's beef stroganoff with your Christmas leftovers

Make Siri Daly's beef stroganoff with your Christmas leftovers

Siri Daly's Beef Stroganoff
Over the holidays, we almost always have leftover beef from some sort of Christmas roast. It's easy to whip up sandwiches or salads with that delicious meat, but one of our favorite dishes to make is a Beef Stroganoff. It was one of Carson's favorite dinners growing up, too. This meal requires very little time and effort — and you'll love using up your leftovers in this tasty way.

Siri Daly's Candy Cane Marshmallows
Siri Daly makes candy cane marshmallows
TODAY
We always have too many candy canes lying around the house over the holidays. By crushing them up, you can reuse them in cookies, fudge or these delicious homemade marshmallows. They make great edible gifts and are perfect for dunking into a cup of hot cocoa.

If you like those recipes that make the most of leftovers, you should also try these:

Leftover Pie Trifle
Get the recipe
Leftover Chicken & Cheese Tacos
Get the recipe

