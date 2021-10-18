Turn chickpeas into savory chana masala and rich chocolate brownies

On this week's episode of TODAY All Day's "#Cooking," Samah Dada uses one of her favorite ingredients to make a traditional vegetarian curry and a modern take on brownies. Chickpeas are full of fiber and protein, making them a filling ingredient in a variety of dishes.

I grew up with chana masala on the dinner table at least once a week growing up. Its rich, spicy and savory notes are perfect served alongside baked sweet potatoes. This is one of my go-to comfort foods, but it's also packed with a lot of nutrients that are great for you, so you won't feel totally weighed down after eating this hearty meal.

This vibrant chutney is the perfect zesty topping to take earthier dishes to the next level. It's cool and refreshing because of the mint, a little spicy because of the cilantro, all balanced out with warming cumin and bright lemon.

Chickpea blondies have been super popular on my blog for years, so a chickpea brownie seemed like an obvious follow up. I promise you won't taste the legume in this rich chocolate batter, but you will be impressed by how dense these brownies are. I like to enjoy them with a scoop or two of my favorite vegan ice cream and a drizzle of nut butter.