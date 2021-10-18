IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Listen now! Hoda’s Making Space with life coach Iyanla Vanzant

Turn chickpeas into savory chana masala and rich chocolate brownies

With their neutral flavor, protein-packed chickpeas are perfect for savory and sweet dishes.
TODAY All Day
/ Source: TODAY
By Samah Dada

On this week's episode of TODAY All Day's "#Cooking," Samah Dada uses one of her favorite ingredients to make a traditional vegetarian curry and a modern take on brownies. Chickpeas are full of fiber and protein, making them a filling ingredient in a variety of dishes.

Chana Masala-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chana Masala-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Samah Dada

I grew up with chana masala on the dinner table at least once a week growing up. Its rich, spicy and savory notes are perfect served alongside baked sweet potatoes. This is one of my go-to comfort foods, but it's also packed with a lot of nutrients that are great for you, so you won't feel totally weighed down after eating this hearty meal.

Cilantro-Mint Chutney
Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Cilantro-Mint Chutney

Samah Dada

This vibrant chutney is the perfect zesty topping to take earthier dishes to the next level. It's cool and refreshing because of the mint, a little spicy because of the cilantro, all balanced out with warming cumin and bright lemon.

Chickpea Brownies
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chickpea Brownies

Samah Dada

Chickpea blondies have been super popular on my blog for years, so a chickpea brownie seemed like an obvious follow up. I promise you won't taste the legume in this rich chocolate batter, but you will be impressed by how dense these brownies are. I like to enjoy them with a scoop or two of my favorite vegan ice cream and a drizzle of nut butter.

Samah Dada

Samah Dada is the founder, recipe developer and photographer for her food Instagram and health and wellness-focused food and travel blog DADAEATS.  She grew up in Newport Beach, California, and spent four years in London, England, where she first became enamored by the intersection of food, travel, and culture. She started @DADAEATS  with the goal of sharing her culinary endeavors, food adventures and passion for creating indulgent yet healthy eats with her audience. 

 