Turn a batch of homemade sable cookies into an easy ice cream cake

Cookies or cake? It's the ultimate dessert decision and sometimes it's just too hard to pick between the two. Cookbook author Samantha Seneviratne is joining TODAY to give us the solution to this delicious dilemma. She shows us how to make delicate citrus and Earl Grey tea sablé cookies and then layers them in a cool and creamy strawberry and vanilla ice cream cookie cake.

These cookies are dead simple to make but they taste special. And you can make the dough well in advance and freeze it. Even the baked cookies freeze well. I love a recipe that can be prepped ahead.

Pre-made cookies and store-bought ice cream make a lovely and easy dessert. Assemble it ahead of time and let it chill in the freezer until you're ready to dig in.

