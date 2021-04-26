IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 bestsellers shoppers loved in April — all under $35

Turn a batch of homemade sable cookies into an easy ice cream cake

These cookies are dead simple to make but they taste special.

Cookie or cake? Delicious cookies become ice cream cake

April 26, 202103:30
/ Source: TODAY
By Samantha Seneviratne

Cookies or cake? It's the ultimate dessert decision and sometimes it's just too hard to pick between the two. Cookbook author Samantha Seneviratne is joining TODAY to give us the solution to this delicious dilemma. She shows us how to make delicate citrus and Earl Grey tea sablé cookies and then layers them in a cool and creamy strawberry and vanilla ice cream cookie cake.

Lemon, Lime and Earl Grey Sablés
Samantha Seneviratne
Get The Recipe

Lemon, Lime and Earl Grey Sablés

Samantha Seneviratne

These cookies are dead simple to make but they taste special. And you can make the dough well in advance and freeze it. Even the baked cookies freeze well. I love a recipe that can be prepped ahead.

Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake
Samantha Seneviratne
Get The Recipe

Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake

Samantha Seneviratne

Pre-made cookies and store-bought ice cream make a lovely and easy dessert. Assemble it ahead of time and let it chill in the freezer until you're ready to dig in.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Perfect Brownies and Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches
Jocelyn Delk Adams
Get The Recipe

Perfect Brownies and Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Jocelyn Delk Adams
Ultimate Rice Krispie Treats
Katie Stilo
Get The Recipe

Ultimate Rice Krispie Treats

Katie Stilo
Samantha Seneviratne