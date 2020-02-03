Turn a batch of cornbread into a week's worth of tasty meals

Cornbread is a classic Southern staple that is delicious on its own (with maybe just a bit of butter) but is also extremely versatile and can be used in a variety of different dishes. Southern chef Kardea Brown is joining the TODAY team to share her signature cornbread recipe and uses the leftovers to make two more delicious dishes. She shows us how to make sweet and spicy cornbread, savory cornbread waffles and Caesar salad with cornbread croutons.

This isn't your average cornbread recipe. It's super flavorful and very easy to make. The sweet honey, cheesy cheddar and spicy jalapeño work really well together in this dish.

I love this recipe because it's simple and delicious. It takes all the bright and creamy flavors of a classic Caesar and adds even more oomph. You just can't go wrong with crunchy cornbread croutons and salty bacon in a salad.

This recipe is a great way to reuseleftover cornbreadfor breakfast. It achieves the prefect crunchy yet tender waffle texture. You can top them with your favorite breakfast items like a sunny-side-up egg or country gravy.

