People have a lot of opinions about candy corn — some hate it, some love it. But now we can all agree, its new flavor sounds ... baffling.

Candy corn, originally called "chicken feed" (first mistake), is hard to miss. The yellow, orange and white triangular candies are bright, waxy and cloyingly sweet. Aside from their taste, the candies are also commonly used for decorating Halloween-time crafts. This year, however, it appears Brach's is trying to expand candy corn's polarizing reputation beyond October 31. The new, limited-edition flavor is called Turkey Dinner.

Yes, candy ... that tastes like turkey ... and more.

This isn't the first time the tiny fall confection has caused a stir or experimented in the flavor department. In 2016, Brach's launched another meal-themed version of the corn syrup candy: Brunch.

But chocolate chip pancake candies are far more palatable than green bean ones, right? Could this be some sick Halloween prank?

Nope!

A Brach's spokesperson confirmed to TODAY Food that the Thanksgiving candies are real and already on shelves at Walgreens nationwide for $2.99 per 12-ounce bag through the fall season. The flavors include green beans, roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, ginger glazed carrot and sweet potato pie.

On Twitter, people seemed spooked, for sure.

August 2020 brings us “turkey dinner” flavored #candycorn Run, we are IN the horror movie! The call is coming from inside the house! Do you like candy corn? It’s too sweet for me, but seriously WTF?!? #HorrorFamily #horror #Halloween https://t.co/4EKrw9TSIS — HorrorNerd_13 (@LisaPortillo9) August 12, 2020

"Run, we are IN the horror movie! The call is coming from inside the house," they tweeted.

Many felt the new creation should be dealt with immediately.

KILL IT WITH FIRE https://t.co/PfOLlYsgcf — Katie Camlin: Famous Blabbermouth (@katie_cammm) August 11, 2020

Others are looking at the bright side: It's a whole meal in one bite.

Too bad you don't have that Thanksgiving candy corn- a whole meal — Hayley (@icedcappps) August 12, 2020

But this isn't Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. It's still just candy.