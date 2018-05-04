'My whole life was a lie!': The truth about Swedish meatballs shocks internet

share tweet pin email

National delicacies are a delicious symbol of pride for any country's citizens, so when an unsavory fact about a special dish is revealed, it's likely to leave a bad taste in people's mouths.

And that's exactly what's happening in Sweden.

Swedish meatballs, those delightful, gravy-covered morsels, did not actually originate in the Scandinavian nation. That’s according to the country of Sweden’s official Twitter account, which recently tweeted some startling news, sparking a social media storm around the world.

Getty Images stock The Swedish government recently posted on Twitter that Swedish meatballs are actually Turkish!

The Twitter account posted that Swedish meatballs are actually based on a recipe King Charles XII brought back from Turkey in the early 18th century, and then tweeted “Let’s stick to the facts!”

Yet, they provided no factual evidence of where this idea emerged.

Swedish meatballs are actually based on a recipe King Charles XII brought home from Turkey in the early 18th century. Let's stick to the facts! pic.twitter.com/JuTDEjq9MM — Sweden.se (@swedense) April 28, 2018

Soon after the tweet went live, folks on Twitter, especially Swedes, did not respond too kindly upon hearing that one of the country’s most famous dishes was apparently sourced from an entirely different world region.

Fake! "Karl XII is usually attributed to anecdotal cabbage soles in anecdotal relationships, but we have no sources of cabbage drums either before 1755, and it is also Cajsa Warg's cookbook. — Carl-Johan HANSSON (@Rosenbom) May 3, 2018

Swedish historians (real ones, not the fake ones running this account) have just come out and denounced this as Fake News. Pretty embarrassing for you. But we realize itâs driven by your ideological conviction. — Ozman (@OsmanLind) May 3, 2018

One person even tweeted “My whole life was a lie!”

My whole life was a lie... — William J (@William_1088) April 30, 2018

A few took a more humorous look at the declaration:

Yes, and Iâve also been told that the Swedish Chef might actually be Norwegian! Scandalous... https://t.co/Q9Zt9kvhq6 — Carol Jeppesen (@CarolJeppesen) May 2, 2018

If it were up to me, I would say you could keep that as yours dear Vikings :D — Emre Yavuzalp (@Emreaeaeay) April 30, 2018

After a viscous debate ensued on Twitter and other social media platforms, Sweden’s Twitter account ended up backpedaling a bit, posting:

Where and how was the Swedish meatball born? We had little doubt about its origins last week. Weâve since come to realise that culinary history is complex. There are countless versions of the meatball across the world. Your favourite? Hereâs ours: https://t.co/tL2gUf9h0U https://t.co/2ywlDiZfc9 — Sweden.se (@swedense) May 4, 2018

And then a bit later they added:

Swedish food has been influenced by many foreign cultures. The same can be said about nearly all food cultures. Thatâs what we wanted to emphasise with our tweet. Having said that, we should have looked deeper into the origins and history of Swedish meatballs before tweeting. — Sweden.se (@swedense) May 4, 2018

There are many different recipes for Swedish meatballs, according to the country of Sweden’s website, with some including grated onion in the meat mixture, while others dice the onion and fry it up separately from the meat. Gravy is also a key ingredient, but some prefer a thick brown variety, while others opt for a creamier, light sauce. However, bread or rusk crumbs soaked in milk seem to be a critical component for any authentic Swedish meatball — as is a side of lingonberry jam.

Sweden's official website offers this recipe for making Swedish meatballs at home.

Shutterstock

Of course, if you don’t have the time or patience to make meatballs at home, head to a nearby IKEA, which serves two million meatballs at its store restaurants every day. “Meatballs are very popular in Sweden, but Swedes are not the only people in the world with an appetite for minced meat rolled into a round shape,” an IKEA spokesperson told TODAY Food via email when asked for their thoughts on the origin of the Swedish staple.

“Boulette, Frikadelle, polpette or kofta ... meatballs have many names and come in different tastes around the globe.”

The spokesperson also said their meatballs have become an IKEA icon, and are almost as well-known as some of their most popular furniture pieces.

Swedish meatballs aren’t the only culturally iconic food with a surprising origin story.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link How fortune cookies are made Play Video - 1:19 How fortune cookies are made Play Video - 1:19

In fact, it turns out Chinese fortune cookies originated in Japan and the Cuban sandwich isn’t really from Cuba.

What’s next? Is pizza even Italian!? We’re pretty sure it is ... just don’t mess with the “real” Naples recipe!