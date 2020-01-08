Truly Hard Seltzer launches 4 lemonade flavors

Truly, one of the country’s biggest hard seltzer brands, announced Tuesday the company is launching a line of lemonade seltzers.

According to a release from the company, the new drinks are a mix of hard seltzer and lemonade. The company said the four new lemonade flavors — original, black cherry, mango and strawberry — are all made with real lemon juice.

The new lemonade drinks are 100 calories each, like the rest of Truly’s lineup.

“We took the feedback from drinkers and created Truly Lemonade for those looking for more flavor than traditional hard seltzer yet not willing to compromise on calories, carbs or sugar,” Casey O’Neill, the senior manager of product development at the Boston Beer Company said in a release. “It really is the best of both worlds and brings together flavor and refreshment in a way that nothing else in the category does right now. Drinkers will have to taste it to believe it, but we’re confident they’ll love Truly Lemonade as much as we do.”

Spiked seltzers were absolutely the drink of summer 2019, with sales booming all year. There was even a reported shortage of the drink in September. Market research firm Nielsen even found sales barely dipped as we entered the cooler winter months.

The new Truly lemonade flavors will be available nationwide this month in a variety 12-pack, and in single serve cans.