Brunch gets a tropical twist: French toast with guava and plantain succotash

Chef Angelo Sosa is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of his favorite recipes from the menu of his new restaurant Tia Carmen in Phoenix, Arizona. He shows us how to make tres leches French toast and Southwestern succotash.

This is an easy crowd-pleaser to make ahead of any at-home gathering. The guava crème anglaise is the perfect topping for the French toast. This dish reminds me of growing up in a small country town in a Dominican home where my family would make French toast with tropical fruit on Sundays.

This recipe, which is a twist on home fries, reminds me of my tia Carmen and my childhood in a Dominican home where we would eat a lot of plantains. I love this for breakfast served with an over-hard egg.

If you like those restaurant-quality recipes, you should also try these: