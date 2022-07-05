IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Brunch gets a tropical twist: French toast with guava and plantain succotash

"Top Chef" alum Angelo Sosa gives French toast and succotash Dominican-inspired makeovers.
/ Source: TODAY
By Angelo Sosa

Chef Angelo Sosa is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of his favorite recipes from the menu of his new restaurant Tia Carmen in Phoenix, Arizona. He shows us how to make tres leches French toast and Southwestern succotash.

Tres Leche French Toast with Guava Puree and Vanilla Sauce
James Tran
Get The Recipe

Tres Leche French Toast with Guava Puree and Vanilla Sauce

Angelo Sosa

This is an easy crowd-pleaser to make ahead of any at-home gathering. The guava crème anglaise is the perfect topping for the French toast. This dish reminds me of growing up in a small country town in a Dominican home where my family would make French toast with tropical fruit on Sundays.

Southwestern Succotash
James Tran
Get The Recipe

Southwestern Succotash

Angelo Sosa

This recipe, which is a twist on home fries, reminds me of my tia Carmen and my childhood in a Dominican home where we would eat a lot of plantains. I love this for breakfast served with an over-hard egg.

If you like those restaurant-quality recipes, you should also try these:

Chinese Chicken Salad with Roasted Portobello Mushrooms
Ryan Scott
Get The Recipe

Chinese Chicken Salad with Roasted Portobello Mushrooms

Ryan Scott
Herby Rigatoni with Toasted Pine Nuts and Dates
Courtesy Elena Besser
Get The Recipe

Herby Rigatoni with Toasted Pine Nuts and Dates

Elena Besser
Angelo Sosa