Trisha Yearwood's easy comfort food: Potato chip brownies and chicken potpie burgers

The country singer puts a creative spin on classic comfort foods.

Trisha Yearwood makes potato chip bacon brownies

Sept. 28, 202105:59
/ Source: TODAY
By Trisha Yearwood

Singer, actor, author and TV personality Trisha Yearwood is joining today to share a few of her favorite creative comfort-food recipes from her new cookbook, "Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family." She shows us how to make sweet and salty bacon-potato chip brownies, banana split nachos and chicken potpie burgers with creamy gravy.

Potato Chip and Bacon Brownies
Trisha Yearwood

The name really says all you need to know about these brownies. I haven't met a soul who doesn't love the combination of the saltiness of bacon and potato chips with the sweet decadence of chocolate. These brownies are one of my most requested desserts to take to a party or covered dish supper. Saving some of the bacon crumbles and crushed chips to sprinkle over the top lets everybody know what they're going to find inside when they bite into one. Trust me, these brownies will become a family favorite.

Chicken Potpie Burgers
Trisha Yearwood

This burger just might become one of your family favorites. It combines all the savory vegetable flavors of my mama's classic chicken potpie and puts it on a bun. The sweet English pea gravy takes this dish home. It's truly incredible to bite into this burger and taste all the flavors of a perfect potpie. It's a comfort burger!

Banana Split Nachos
Trisha Yearwood

I love a nacho platter. It's the perfect appetizer to share at a restaurant or at home. I took that classic nacho idea and turned it into dessert. You can really mix these chocolate pie chips with any of your favorite dessert toppings, but I love combining the flavors of a banana split onto a big platter for everyone to share. Take as many bites as you want of this decadent pile of goodness!

Trisha Yearwood