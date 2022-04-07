The new Netflix show "The Ultimatum" — which was already been renewed for a second season — has a lot in common with "Love Is Blind," including the same hosts, the same creators … and the same wine glasses.

There was only one thing more ubiquitous in "Love Is Blind" than relationship drama, and that was the gold goblets that the cast drank out of in nearly every scene.

The gold cups — which came in both stemmed and stemless varieties — popped up in the pods, on the couples' vacations in Mexico, in their parents' cupboards and more.

Now, with "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On," a new reality series that follows couples at a crossroads, the cups are back — with one minor change. Instead of gold, they're silver.

We think the goblets are a subtle but fun way to tie the elements of each show together. Chris Coelen, creator of "love IS Blind" and "The Ultimatum"

In a comment to TODAY Food, "Ultimatum" and "Love Is Blind" creator Chris Coelen confirmed the cup crossover is deliberate.

“The silver goblets in 'The Ultimatum' are an homage to the gold goblets in 'Love Is Blind.' We think the goblets are a subtle but fun way to tie the elements of each show together,” Coelen said.

Audiences took note of the silver metallic goblets when the new dating show was announced after the "Love Is Blind" season two reunion. They appear in the trailer, perched on a table.

"Watching Netflix transition from gold to silver is the greatest part of this reunion," tweeted one person.

Audiences were bemused, to say the least. “The Ultimatum” cast member Alexis Maloney was in on the joke, responding to a tweet about the glasses with a string of devil emojis.

"The @LoveisBlind spinoff, ‘The Ultimatum’ is going for a silver aesthetic… do you think they just spray painted the gold goblets?" tweeted another person.

Once the show dropped on April 6, the ubiquitous glasses were deemed "the true stars of this show," according to another tweet, as they were on "Love Is Blind."

"Excited for these silver glasses to be the star of every episode of #TheUltimatum. IYKYK," tweeted someone else. (FYI: IYKYK stands for "If you know, you know.")

Netflix announced a slate of new reality TV shows for 2022, leading people to wonder: What's next? Pink cups? Green? Perhaps rainbow?

Ultimately, there's likely a practical reason for these cups, in addition to the look of aesthetic harmony across the Netflix's universe of dating shows.

Since the metallic glasses are opaque, as opposed to clear like most wine glasses, the show's editors can piece together scenes without worrying about continuity errors. For example, during the week-long dating extravaganza at the hotel, audiences can't tell how much time has passed in a date based on the liquid left in a glass.

As a result, the opaque cups are used for all kinds of beverages. The cast of "Love Is Blind" season two would also drink water, coffee and tea from the cups, too, per an interview with E! News.

The moral of the story? We can't all be on a reality show, but we can drink wine as if we were on one.Netflix confirmed the silver goblets will be available for purchase soon through the Netflix hub at Walmart.

So, gGet your metallic goblets out and raise a glass to the couples of "The Ultimatum."