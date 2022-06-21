Don't feel like grilling? These 38 restaurants are open on July 4th

Summer’s star-spangled holiday is here and you know what that means: It’s time to fire up the grill and host an epic Fourth of July cookout.

But if you'd rather spend the day at the beach, taking in the fireworks or bouncing around from activity to activity, then it might be easier to just eat out instead.

Not sure which restaurants are open on the Fourth of July? Not to worry because we've rounded up a list of all the major chains open for dine-in, takeout or delivery.

The good news: Like most retail stores, a lot of your go-to restaurants and fast food places, including Olive Garden, Starbucks and McDonalds, will be open on the Fourth of July.

That said, before heading out the door, it’s absolutely worth your while to check out the restaurant's mobile app or website to confirm your nearest location's holiday hours since they may vary by location.

No matter what you're in the mood for, you're bound to find a spot to refuel after a fun day with family and friends. Read up to figure out where to go.

Applebee's

Applebee’s restaurants will be open nationwide with regular business hours. Restaurants are independently owned and operated and hours vary by location. Find your local restaurant hours here.

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze restaurants are open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Baskin-Robbins

While many locations will be open on July 4, Baskin-Robbins encourages guests to confirm if their local store is open before visiting. Find local restaurant hours here.

BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Chart House

Chart House restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Chili’s

Chili's restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Chipotle

Chipotle restaurants will be open on July 4, with U.S. restaurants closing early at 3:00pm local time. Find local restaurant hours here.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel restaurants will be open during regular business hours, which vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Dunkin’

Many Dunkin' locations will be open on July 4, however guests are encouraged to check local hours to confirm if their store is open before visiting. Find local restaurant hours here.

Eddie V’s

Eddie V's restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

IHOP

IHOP restaurants will be open on July 4. Guests should check with their local IHOP restaurant as hours will vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joes's Crab Shack restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

A majority of restaurants will be open, however, KFC recommends checking directly with your nearest location to confirm hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano's Little Italy will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Mastro’s Restaurants

Mastro's Restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick's restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

McDonalds

Most U.S. restaurants will be open, but hours may vary by location. McDonalds recommends checking the website to confirm local hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton's The Steakhouse will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

P.F. Changs

P.F. Changs restaurants will be open, but some restaurants may have reduced hours. Call ahead since hours vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread stores will be open on July 4, but hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Rainforest Café

Rainforest Café restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Seasons 52

Seasons 52 restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Sonic

Many Sonic locations will be open on July 4. However, store hours may vary by location. Guests are encouraged to confirm hours before visiting. Find local restaurant hours here.

Starbucks

Starbucks store hours will vary by location. While many locations may be open, guests should confirm specific store hours before visiting. Find local restaurant hours here.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse restaurants will be open, but hours vary by location. Guests are encouraged to call Texas Roadhouse for specific hours of operation. Find local restaurant hours here.

The Oceanaire

The Oceanaire restaurants will be open during normal business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

The Palm

The Palm restaurants will be open during normal business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Wendy's

Many Wendy's locations will be open on July 4. Restaurant hours may vary, so be sure to call ahead to confirm. Find local store hours here.

Yard House

The Yard House restaurants will be open during normal business hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Related: