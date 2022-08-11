9 pumpkin spice products that are here even though it’s still summer

There isn't even the slightest hint of a chill in the air — in fact, tens of millions of people are dealing with the scorching sun and high temperatures across the country, thanks to an unprecedented heat wave. Even so, there’s a force so strong that it simply cannot be stopped by late summer heat: pumpkin spice season.

We’re barely into the last moments of summer and stores are already putting out their pumpkin décor and fall-flavored masterpieces on store shelves. Home Depot has been selling its famous 12-foot skeleton since July. The line betwixt summer and fall has seemingly become less of a border and more of mere suggestion, and that has led some on social media to argue both against and in favor of the blurring of the two seasons.

“Summer isn’t over until september 22. put the pumpkin spice AWAY,” said one user on Twitter.

“Im over the summer, I want cold weather, pumpkin spice and Halloween already,” said another Twitter user, to which another user replied, “Downvote.”

Just because the scintillating blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and other spices are being shaken, stirred and sprinkled atop everything from lattes to Spam doesn’t mean you’re going to have to ditch your flip-flops and tankinis for a knitted turtleneck and light moisture wicking jacket. It’s possible to enjoy both, we promise.

“This is me, bring on the werewolves, pumpkin spice, cool weather, and pumpkin spice werewolves!” said one person tweeted along with a meme of Leonardo DiCaprio looking like the king of an autumn solstice ball.

Luckily for most of the folks above and so many other pumpkin spice fans, tons of food brand favorites are releasing their pumpkin spice creations earlier and earlier. Though it may still be summer, there’s a real opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds and pick up some of the following pumpkin-spiced items on your way to your last beach hang of the year.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme pumpkin spice doughnuts. Courtesy Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme holds the distinction of being the first retailer to bring pumpkin spice season into late summer this year, launching its pumpkin spice collection in stores on Aug. 8.

The doughnut chain introduced an all-new item: the Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut, a treat it says is based on "the beverage that started it all." Also joining the menu is a Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee, in addition to the return of Krispy Kreme's annual pumpkin spice lineup, which includes its Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

Dunkin’

Not to be overshadowed, Massachusetts ubiquity and Ben Affleck-favorite coffee retailer Dunkin' came out on Aug. 10 with a broad array of items to celebrate pumpkin spice season, including its Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew topped with pumpkin cream cold foam, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, and a new item, the Nutty Pumpkin, a coffee creation combining its original blend coffee with a pumpkin spice swirl, a hazelnut shot and a dash of cream.

The chain’s fall bakery lineup includes its glazed Pumpkin Cake Donut, Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats and a Pumpkin Muffin, to boot.

Oreo

On Aug. 3, Oreo announced on social media that its Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies would be making their triumphant return for the first time in five years. The cookies, which were once reviewed — and approved — by TODAY staff, will be making a limited-time return to store shelves on Aug. 15.

Pumpkin Spice Oreos. Oreo

This iteration of the sandwich cookie, two golden wafer cookies filled with a rich pumpkin spice-flavored creme, have only been offered by the company twice before: once in 2017 and once in 2014, so act accordingly if you want to grab yourself a taste of that sweet pumpkin spice.

RXBAR

Available Aug. 30, whole-food protein-bar purveyor RXBAR is dropping its Pumpkin Spice flavor. The bars, which are 12 ounces and made with egg whites, dates, nuts and other natural ingredients are “anything but basic,” according to the company. This seasonal flavor contains cinnamon, cloves and actual pumpkin, which will satisfy the pumpkin cravings of at least one TODAY icon.

Nutpods

“The weather says summer, heart says fall,” begins a press release by Nutpods — and we couldn’t agree more. The plant-based creamer brand is bringing back its seasonal Pumpkin Spice creamer for fall beginning Aug. 16.

The company said the zero-sugar alternative to traditional coffee creamers provides “the defining flavor of autumn with every sip of coffee” and is available in 11.2- or 25.4-ounce containers in select retail stores, or 11.2-ounce containers online. You can find the limited-time flavor at select retailers nationwide including Kroger, Sprouts and H-E-B, and online on its website and Amazon.

Nestle Toll House

Nestle Toll House's fall-themed treats. Nestle Toll House

Nothing says fall like a cool night in with a freshly baked cookie, sure, but nothing says a good night can’t be enjoyed with a freshly baked cookie in an air-conditioned room in the middle of August, either.

Nestle Toll House is now offering 14-ounce packages of its seasonal flavor: Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough. The option offers a sumptuous mix of sweet pumpkin spice flavor and white chocolate morsels. “I’m so excited that I can barely type right now,” said one fan on Twitter.

Siggi's

The Icelandic dairy company says its seasonal Pumpkin & Spice skyr is back, made with all-natural ingredients and ready for your lunch-break daydream sessions. While looking out your window at the leaves that haven’t fallen yet, you can enjoy this fan-favorite flavor on its own, but Siggi’s also suggests you can use it to make smoothies, pumpkin bread, a fall-flavored tiramisu and more. Siggi’s can be found at retailers nationwide including Whole Foods.

Coffee Mate

Coffee Mate Pumpkin Spice Creamer. Coffee Mate

Coffee Mate Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer comes in a 32-ounce bottle and is ready to ring in Uggs season and make your brew as autumnal as Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.” The nondairy coffee creamer is lactose-free, cholesterol-free and gluten-free but full of rich and smooth spicy pumpkin notes that will have you humming the opening notes of “Cardigan.” This creamer (which also comes in a zero-sugar version) is available in grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide.

Califia Farms

If your morning coffee requires a plant-based approach, Califia is ringing in the fall at the end of the month of August. The creamer company is celebrating the season with three pumpkin spice themed items: Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista Blend, a pumpkin flavored oat milk which comes in a 32 ounce carton; Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee with Almondmilk, a beverage blend made with 100% arabica cold brew, pumpkin puree and fall spices, and blended with creamy almond milk in a 48-ounce bottle; and Pumpkin Spice Almondmilk Creamer, which pairs its almond milk creamer with real pumpkin puree, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg in a 25.4-ounce bottle.