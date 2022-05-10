‘Phoodle’ is the Wordle for food lovers — and Martha Stewart is a fan

Hungry for a new challenge? There's a new word game in town and it's perfect for food lovers.

Hot on the heels of the Wordle phenomenon, "Phoodle," a word game with only food-related words, has emerged — and Martha Stewart is a big fan (phan?).

On Monday, Stewart posted an Instagram directing her fans to try out Phoodle for themselves.

"If you want a new word game to play, and who does not!, try https://Phoodle.net," she wrote. "Live today. lots of fun especially if you love food!!!!!!"

Stewart shared a screenshot of the game with her guesses — "boeuf" (beef in French), "creme" and "apple" (the correct answer) — breaking the cardinal rule of giving away the answer.

"Hey @marthastewart48! You’re not supposed to give away the answer!" one fan teased, to which Stewart responded, simply, "sorry."

“Really love that your first guess was boeuf," another commented. "we love you, Queen Martha."

Phoodle is a daily online word game modeled after Wordle (like so many other spinoffs) but focused entirely on food. Cookbook author Julie Loria, the brains behind the game, announced its launch on her Instagram Monday.

"Test your culinary expertise by guessing a food-related term, from ingredients to appliances to famous chefs and more!" she captioned the post.

In case you've somehow evaded Wordle's world domination, the addictive game has garnered a cult following of users over the last few months. It was invented by Josh Wardle, a software engineer based in Brooklyn, for his partner Palak Shah, who is a big fan of word puzzles. In February, the The New York Times bought the popular game and made it clear that it would still be free to play.

Wordle users have six chances to guess a five-letter word — and the same goes for Phoodle. The only difference? All the words are food-related and come with a culinary fun fact.

Game on! Soup's on!