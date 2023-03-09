People are trying Pedro Pascal’s supposed Starbucks order with 450 mg of caffeine. Is it safe?

Users on TikTok were recently exposed to actor and frequent fancam subject Pedro Pascal’s supposed Starbucks order after a chance encounter with a fan: six shots of espresso over ice. Yes, six.

And just like the Cordyceps in “The Last of Us,” the order is rapidly spreading on the platform, leading users to order the surprisingly strong beverage for themselves.

On Feb. 23, a short video posted by TikToker @alexafromspace shows a sunglasses-sporting Pascal being stopped on the street by a fan. In the video, the star can be seen signing a "Mandlorian" toy given to him by a fan.

However sweet the interaction was, what the comments section seemed to be most interested in was what Pascal is holding: In addition to a bottle of water cradled in his arms, he's got a venti drink from Starbucks.

Folks were so curious what was in his cup that, in a follow-up video that has garnered over 6.5 million views, the TikToker zooms in on the drink label.

“Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom over his shoulders,” the caption reads. The label reveals the order is an iced quad espresso in a venti cup with extra ice and six shots. (We're assuming the order contains six shots of espresso total, and not in addition to, because we simply can't handle the idea of 10 espresso shots in one drink.)

Representatives for Pascal declined to comment on this story, so it goes unconfirmed if this is really a go-to order of his.

Still, reaction to Pascal’s alleged Starbucks order, a sextuplet of espresso shots, was full of surprise, fervor and admiration.

“Our mans is CAFFEINATED,” one TikToker commented.

“My SON does not have a caffeine problem! He just likes TO JUMP!” read another comment, referencing Pascal’s line as a protective Latina mother from a skit on his recent episode of "SNL."

“I’ll be ordering the Pedro Pascal tomorrow,” commented another user, mirroring the thought process that quite a few TikTokers took to heart (both figuratively and literally, with that much buzz).

Users across the platform are filming themselves ordering the drink and trying it, including the original poster, who said she thought the drink was “actually really good.”

“No wonder Pedro Pascal is always smiling. This 6 shot espresso on ice has enough juice to keep your girl up for DAYS,” reads the caption on a video by Abbey Sharp, a registered dietitian who tried the drink for herself on March 3. “My bowels did not approve.”

“My man is caffeinated, oh my gosh. This is that drink that will make you grow hair on your chest,” says another TikToker who tried the drink, taking a sip, widening his eyes and clearing his throat. “Obviously he’s not getting this for taste, he’s getting this for performance.”

So, is six shots of espresso in one drink safe?

You may be wondering, like many, if having that much caffeine is good or bad for you, me and especially the internet’s current boyfriend.

One shot of Starbucks espresso contains 75 milligrams of caffeine, which is about half the caffeine in a tall Cafe Americano from the chain. A typical quad espresso contains four shots, meaning those wide-eyed individuals who order it are consuming a total of 300 milligrams of caffeine.

“According to TikTok, Pedro Pascal orders a quad over ice in a venti cup, with a total of 6 espresso shots, which would bring the total java jolt to 450mg. This is a very strong brew indeed!” Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, tells TODAY.com.

“If the actor regularly drinks this, he is likely used to that type of caffeine content,” she continues. “He also probably doesn’t drink it all at once. He may take sips throughout the day while on set or while getting ready for a media day.”

She’s right — it should be noted that while he was holding the beverage, Pascal doesn’t actually drink from it in the video. Maybe his favorite milk isn’t available at Starbucks, so he gets his supply for the day in one order. Only the internet’s “cool, slutty daddy” knows for sure.

Largeman-Roth says the FDA recommends a total of 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, so Pascal’s order isn’t so far out of reach. “He likely can handle this much caffeine without any ill effects,” Largeman-Roth says.

Also, according to scientists at the FDA, while caffeine can be part of a healthy diet for most people, too much can pose dangers to anyone, as in the case of one young woman who accidentally consumed nearly 1,300 milligrams of caffeine at Panera, leading to a jittery, uncomfortable afternoon.

For anyone, though, consuming too much could cause much worse effects, depending on factors like body weight, medications and individual sensitivity, meaning that too much can vary from person to person. Pascal has said in a previous interview that he “needs the zing” from the caffeine in coffee and prefers it over tea, so he’s definitely used to the feeling.

Largeman-Roth says many people are sensitive to caffeine in the amount Pascal had in his hand, especially if the caffeine is consumed quickly and on an empty stomach. She adds that the resulting dose of the stimulant to your body could lead to a rapid heart rate, anxiety, sweating, nausea, jitters or an upset stomach.

“If this is Pedro’s regular drink of choice, that’s fine, but I would advise him (if he asked!) to avoid any additional forms of caffeine later in the day, like tea, soda, kombucha, yerba mate, or medications that contain caffeine,” she says. “And of course, it’s always important to hydrate.”