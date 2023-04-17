I tried the viral Parmesan espresso martini and I’m shaken to the core

Social media is suddenly crawling with espresso martinis, all covered with cheese. Yes, cheese. It’s hard to understand what we could possibly have done to deserve this in the first place, but the viral ball seems to have really gotten rolling with bartender Jordan Hughes, @highproofpreacher on TikTok, whose video has been viewed nearly 280,000 times.

He credits the original idea to Seattle-based champion cocktail creator Jonathan Stanyard, whose own version is a boozy doozy, a “Truffletini” made with truffle-infused cognac, lactic-vanilla Demerara syrup and of course a little 24-month-aged Parmesan.

When we caught up with Stanyard, bar consultant at The Bitter Gringo Co., he told us he typically prefers brandy in an espresso martini, and for this one, he lets a couple of diced truffles infuse into a bottle of cognac for at least a month to take it to the next level.

Hughes' viral take is a somewhat simplified but still earthshaking recipe: Mix espresso, coffee liqueur and vodka in a shaker with ice, and garnish lightly with microplaned Parmesan. He also adds a pinch of salt to heighten sweetness and tame bitterness.

I suspect you’re wrinkling your nose, but coffee and cheese are a well-established pairing. Stanyard told me that he thought of a Parmesan garnish after a conversation about Latin America’s long tradition of melting a gooey piece of cheese in the bottom of a hot cup of java or even hot chocolate. Cubes of bread-like baked kaffeost turn up in coffee all over Scandinavia, too. Once you get over the shock, if you think about the joy of joe with a cream cheese danish, you’ll understand some of the appeal. Let’s try it!

Sometimes people who talk a bartender into mixing this drink are rewarded with a fistful of thick shreds clogging up their glass like a late goldfish circling the drain, so making it myself seems the only way to go, but I’d like to keep it accessible by using the simpler recipe. Still, I have a laundry list of concerns, and the cheese might be the least of them.

Firstly, it’s hard work to shake up the beautiful foam on top of an espresso martini. Before attempting, you’ll want to complete a six-month training regimen to develop the necessary muscle tone to coax the sugar and water into tiny bubbles. If you decide to use a blender instead, every bartender in town will suddenly feel a great disturbance in The Force, but I won’t tell anyone.

Once you’ve hit the gym (or pressed “frappe”), your next foam-opponent is water. Some experts say James Bond had it wrong, that shaking a martini just dilutes and clouds it. We actually want those cloudy bubbles here, and thankfully, Stanyard says using a lot of large ice with a warm shot actually results in “a hefty amount of the body and aromatics, a key to making this cocktail a success.”

Finally, not everyone has a home espresso machine, but letting a shot of espresso sit degrades its character rapidly. If you don’t have a cafe right around the corner, try whipping a Cubano-style shot of Moka pot coffee to toss in the shaker.

Control all the variables, and you’ll be rewarded with plenty of foam. Watching it settle in the glass is captivating.

Micro-bubbles in a shaken cocktail will separate rapidly when poured. Courtesy Heather Martin

And thanks to a very finely grated garnish, the end result looks a lot like the videos.

After a few seconds, an espresso martini settles with a layer of foam on top. Courtesy Heather Martin

So, is it great shakes? I’m unmoved. The flavors of funky Parm and sweet martini are separate, disjointed, not only divorced but not even on speaking terms. It’s the Kim and Kanye, the Kramer vs. Kramer of cocktails.

Similarly, no matter how expensive they are, my relationship with mushrooms is best described as a frosty detente. Still, I can’t get the idea of the Truffletini out of my head. Yes, it’s fussy and fungus-laden, but I’m a big believer in listening to experts. Stanyard is firm on the need for bold flavors here.

I tried adding a drop of vanilla and a drizzle of truffle honey to see what he is getting at. Of course this is not Stanyard’s resplendent version, but somehow the truffle seems to have hashed out a peace agreement, unifying the key players and bringing balance to The Force. There’s a harmonious earthiness, and the savory notes play nicely with the sweet. I think I get it.

I don’t want it, though. For me, the only way to improve a classic martini is to add an extra olive. Maybe two.

And make that stirred, not shaken.