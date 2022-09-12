Summer might be winding down, but Frito-Lay is bringing back one of its most popular flavors to help keep the essence of barbecue season alive.

Fritos Bar-B-Q, a fan favorite that was initially discontinued in 2018, is back for good starting Sept. 19 at major retailers nationwide.

Snack lovers apparently have some pretty strong feelings about the product, which the brand describes as a “tangy, flavor-packed twist on Fritos’ classic corn chip.” According to a spokesperson, the snack company was inspired by “fan love and consumer demand,” so they decided to bring it back to its permanent product lineup.

Of course, it’s not the first time that fans have helped usher in a comeback for the flavor. After Frito-Lay discontinued Fritos Bar-B-Q, one consumer created a Change.org petition in an attempt to resurrect the flavor, and over 32,000 people signed it. The snack company subsequently brought the fan favorite back for a limited time for summer in 2020 and 2021.

It's back! Frito's Bar-B-Q is now a permanent member of the Frito-Lay product lineup. Frito-Lay

This time around, the snack is sticking around for good and will be available in the following sizes and suggested retail prices: 9.25 oz. bag for $5.19, 3.5 oz. for $2.29 and 1.0 oz. for $0.50.

In case barbecue isn’t your thing, Frito-Lay also has three brand new flavors on deck this fall. Cheetos Bolitas, which was formerly only available in Mexico, debuted in the U.S. last week at major retailers nationwide.

“Cheetos Bolitas pack a powerful chile and cheese punch into bite-sized balls with a uniquely soft, crunchy texture,” the brand told TODAY Food.

Love everything spicy? This chile and cheese combo might be up you alley. Frito-Lay

The snack is available in four sizes for the following suggested retail prices: 7 oz. for $5.19, 6 oz. for $3.49, 2.375 oz. for $2.29 and 0.875 oz. for $0.59.

The popular SunChips brand is also expanding its product portfolio with the addition of two new flavors that are made with whole grains and real black beans: Spicy Jalapeño and Southwestern Queso.

“The bold tang of jalapeño peppers sizzles in SunChips Black Bean Spicy Jalapeño, while SunChips Black Bean Southwestern Queso brings the mouthwatering zest of chipotle peppers paired with creamy queso,” the brand said.

Two for the prices of one: There are two new SunChips flavors. Frito-Lay

Now available at major retailers nationwide, the new varieties are available in a 7 oz. bag with a suggested retail price of $4.19.

If your prefer something a little bit sweet, Popcorners Cinnamon Crunch might be more your speed. The new flavor “pairs cinnamon and brown sugar with PopCorner’s always air-popped and never fried crunch,” according to the brand.

Frito-Lay

The new variety is now available at major retailers nationwide in a 7 oz. bag for a suggested retail price of $4.29.