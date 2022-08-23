This man using a hot dog as a beer straw is the wurst thing we’ve seen in a while

Corn straws, bamboo straws and sugarcane straws are all-natural biodegradable drinking devices that have been invented to help save the environment. Now, we're not saying a man recently caught on video creating his own version of a biodegradable straw was thinking of sustainability, exactly, but it’s safe to say he’s got the world’s attention.

On Monday, popular Instagram account @newyorknico, which shares New York City shenanigans and is run by film director Nicolas Heller, shared a short video of an unnamed man at a recent Yankees-Mets game in New York City appearing to poke a lengthwise hole out of a hot dog, following that by sticking that puppy into his beer and finally take a swig of what must be a seriously salty lager.

Captioned with “Wtf is going on at baseball games this year?” the original video has garnered over 53,000 likes and over 3,200 comments since it was posted. Another post sharing the video on Twitter has nearly 8 million views, with many folks commenting their passionate takes on the man’s unique snack.

“ARREST HIMMMMMM!!!!!! 917-CALLGOD,” shouted one commenter on Instagram.

“I wish there was a way to go back in time and not watch this,” said another Instagram commenter.

“That’s one of the most American things I’ve ever seen,” added one user on Twitter.

Other users took the opportunity to laud the man for his meaty marvel.

“The hot dog beer straw man is the boldest example of american ingenuity since benjamin franklin discovered electricity,” said one user on Twitter.

“People are always afraid of what they don’t understand,” said another user on Twitter.

“Why am I not there to eat this,” said Maxine the Fluffy Corgi in an Instagram comment. Of course the canine contingent is into the hot dog straw. It’s doubtful that Maxine is old enough for the beer, though! Although, perhaps she’s 21 in dog years.

Further still, there are people who think this moment caught perfectly in a vertical video frame is a little too ideal to be real.

“Hot dog straw man is a Kimmel or similar viral stunt plant,” surmised one user on Twitter.

“starting to become a hot dog straw man truther,” admitted another user on Twitter.

“Hot-dog-beer-straw-man is not real. He’s pulling a prank. Or it’s a deep fake,” offered another Twitterer. “In any case, I refuse to believe he is real.”

Regardless of whether or not it’s a performance art piece, one thing is for certain: Meat straws are already a thing. One Instagram commenter mentioned that the Brewers “serve bloody-marys with pepperoni sticks hollowed out as straws at their ballpark.” Plus, Benny’s Original Meat Straws and Demetri’s Pepperoni Straws are products that exist, both intended for consumption in a bloody mary, but no one will stop you if you bring a pack to your favorite stadium and stick it in a beer, just like this guy.

What's more, our unnamed straw innovator is not the only baseball fan who thinks the combination of beer and hot dogs go together like peanut butter and jelly. @newyorknico posted a video of another man dipping his hot dog — bun and all — into his beer and then taking a bite. This classically American spin on birria tacos went over just about as well as our hot dog straw innovator with many people in the comments jokingly calling for the man’s arrest.

When left to their own devices, humans can create some pretty innovative things. From the prehistoric invention of the wheel to papyrus, the locomotive and the air fryer, we're always coming up with new things to make our lives easier and more enjoyable. That’s why perhaps these men should be lauded for their hot dog straws and groundbreaking dips. History just may add them to the list of great inventors — you never know.

