Kendall Jenner speaks out on that wild 'Kardashians' cucumber moment

Kendall Jenner is opening up about the now-viral moment it was revealed on national television that she does not know how to cut a cucumber.

At a screening event and Q&A panel in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and their famous mom, Kris Jenner, opened up about their freshman season of their new Hulu show, "The Kardashians." (The family's original series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," on E! wrapped in 2021.)

The three women chatted about babies, love, breakups and the cucumber incident that sent the internet into a frenzy, as fans noticed Kendall's cutting technique (or lack thereof.)

“Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f---ing cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed #TheKardashians,” one user, @SophieScribbles, posted at the time.

Kendall then publicly admitted her lackluster knife skills, by responding to the tweet:

“Tragic!” she replied.

Wednesday night, she poked fun at herself and the episode, saying that even after watching, she didn’t think her cutting skills were a real problem.

“Khloe was right, watching it back sometimes can be therapy and I know this is actually silly. Like this isn’t a real big deal to me. It’s hysterical,” Kendall joked. “But watching it back, because I was like, ‘Why did I cut it? Like, I don’t even know why I cut it like that.’”

She added that after the incident went viral, she talked to "one of our chefs" and asked for a lesson.

"I was like, 'Can you help me? Can you teach me? Like, what did I do wrong? How can I do better?'” she said. “I really took it seriously. I think it’s hysterical and I love it. Honestly, it’s because it couldn’t be more me! Like, I am like a noodle that does weird things.”

She added that in their first reality series, she and her sister Kylie had been more private, but this time are both "really excited to kind of be more open."

“We’re both at a really cool place in our lives that we’re really willing to open up more and share,” the model said. “I think it’s also a day by day thing and it’s situational and I think we just take it one step at a time."

The first season of "The Kardashians" is now streaming on Hulu.