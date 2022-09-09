Kellogg's wants you to add water to your cereal (yes, really)

When it comes to cereal, everyone has their own preferred way of eating the popular breakfast food. Some like to pour the milk in first (like golfer Collin Morikawa), while others like to eat it dry or with fruit (like Jenna Bush Hager).

Whatever floats your boat, one thing cereal lovers have all been able to agree on over the years is that water has no place in a cereal bowl. But Kellogg's is out to change that with its latest product innovation, Kellogg's Instabowls.

The new products are available in four varieties — Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks and Raisin Bran Crunch. Kellogg's

All you have to do is add cold water to the single-serve bowls and the instantized milk turns into real milk after stirring. Whether that sounds genius or gross to you, you have to admit that it's pretty convenient if you're constantly on the go.

The new products are available in four varieties — Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks and Raisin Bran Crunch — and are currently selling at Walmart and on the store's website for a suggested retail price of $1.98 per bowl. Eventually, they'll make their way to other retailers across the country.

Wondering what possessed the cereal giant to add water into the mix? Chris Stolsky, marketing director at Kellogg Company, offered some insight in an official statement.

“In recent years, there has been a huge trend toward portability for food, especially as busy schedules and life’s everyday curve balls prevent traditional sit-down meals,” he said in a press release. “We created Kellogg's Instabowls as an easy solution for the ‘anytime cereal break’ so you can now bring your favorite Kellogg’s cereals with you wherever life takes you and not have to worry about milk, dishes, or clean-up.”

After the news broke, social media users didn't waste any time weighing in on the pros and cons of the new product. Some folks were grossed out by the concept of dried milk altogether.

Others wondered just how much milk there really is in those little containers.

"Not against powdered milk (use it all the time in the country where I live) but how in the world does Kellogg’s know how much milk a person wants with their cereal. My wife likes to really get her cereal soggy and I prefer less milk," one Twitter user wrote.

Still, some people were intrigued and appreciated the innovative idea.

"This is a great product for shoppers too forgetful to remember milk but mindful enough to have a backup plan, or I guess people who eat cereal while camping," one social media user wrote.

Kellogg’s is hardly the first company to suggest that customers add an unconventional liquid into their cereals. Last March, Tropicana created a cereal that was meant to be eaten with orange juice.

The limited-edition product, called Tropicana Crunch Honey Almond Cereal, was released just in time for National Orange Juice Day on May 4 and even came with a straw.

One member of our TODAY Food team even put the cereal to the test and offered the following review: "Well, if you’ve ever enjoyed a Creamsicle straight out of the ice cream truck on a hot summer’s day but wished it could be partially melted and somehow chewy and fibrous, this is the cereal for you."

Our tester thought the cereal tasted a lot like Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds "but with more oat" and left us with the following words of wisdom: "It’s not bad, but I can’t imagine eating a bowl of this every day."

