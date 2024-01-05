Husband cries over heart-shaped cake he got for wife: ‘I feel like I just ruined (her) birthday’

Lewis Kelly, one half of the influencer couple known as @andreaandlewis on social media, is still reeling from an experience he had ordering a birthday cake for his wife Andrea Camila.

In a short video he posted on both Instagram and TikTok, Kelly shows the result of a cake he ordered as a surprise for his wife’s 24th birthday — and, well, he was rather surprised himself.

“I feel like I just ruined my wife’s birthday,” Kelly wrote in the video’s on-screen caption, as he appears to be in tears over the cake he had just purchased.

Kelly first showed viewers the cake he wanted using an image from Pinterest: a pink, ornately decorated heart-shaped pastel pink cake in a Victorian-inspired piping style that has been all the rage on social media for a few years now.

Then, in the last seconds of the clip, he shows what he received: a hot pink, waxy-looking, too-short cake, complete with messy piping, gold leaf, metallic candy balls and inedible butterfly decorations. In short: It’s not at all what he asked for.

“$145 down the drain 😇 the ONLY thing she asked for today was a cute cake & now there’s nothing i can do 😔,” Lewis captioned the video.

The cake fail in all its glory. @andreaandlewis via Tiktok

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 31 million views on Instagram and another 3.8 million on TikTok, with thousands of commenters trying to cheer Kelly up, sharing their shock and offering advice.

“aww no don’t cry, she’ll know your intention, she’ll be happy just to be with you,” one TikTok user commented.

“either you made it and that’s the sweetest thing ever... or you need to ask for a refund lol,” wrote another.

“DONT CRY ITS CUTE!!!!” wrote one TikTok user, to whom another replied, “Don’t lie to that man 😭.”

“That’s a candle!!” suggested another commenter.

“You tried and that’s okay!” commented someone else. “Maybe if you get some flowers and decorate around the cake it’ll…‘cheer it up’ so to speak?”

“I just feel like I let my wife down,” Kelly says in a follow-up video, explaining his situation further through sniffles. “Like literally she didn’t ask for any presents. She didn’t ask for anything. She just wanted a cute aesthetic cake to take pictures with, that’s all she wanted on her birthday.”

After pointing out two holes that were inexplicably pierced into the cake — likely for candles that were removed — Kelly notes one positive thing: “The strawberry candle is cute — she’s gonna like that.”

Lewis Kelly and Andrea Camila. Courtesy Lewis Kelly

The couple spends six months out of the year traveling and the rest of the year in Puerto Rico with Camila’s family. This is where Kelly says he purchased the now-viral cake.

“In Puerto Rico, a lot of business is done by word of mouth. You usually hire someone who knows someone who knows one of your family members,” Kelly tells TODAY.com over email, adding that he reached out to a local baker that a family friend recommended. “I had never tried their cakes before but we had no idea it would turn out like that!”

The cake Kelly received, which was a carrot cake beneath all the ... stuff, was meant to remind his wife of one of the tiers of their wedding cake. The couple will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Jan. 13.

“I wanted the experience of our wedding to be relived through the birthday cake… unfortunately that didn’t quite happen,” he explains.

Kelly says that when he picked up the cake, he just smiled, paid, thanked them and left. He never asked for a refund, despite many, many commenters suggesting he do that.

“I picked up the cake in the evening so I didn’t really get a proper look at it until I got home that night. I didn’t want to examine the cake too much in the bakery because it felt awkward. (looking back at it, maybe I should have),” he explains.

Lewis Kelly and Andrea Camila. Courtesy Lewis Kelly

But Kelly didn’t let the cake fail get him down. On Dec. 26, he posted another update, showing that he wiped his tears away and sprung into action, making a replacement dessert for his wife using a store-bought cake and decorations.

“It wasn’t perfect but at least it was better than that other one,” Kelly wrote on the video while presenting the new cake to his wife at midnight on her birthday. Camila is all smiles, clearly appreciative of her husband’s efforts.

“Andrea initially loved the (original) cake! She thought I made it, so she thought the effort was cute since I know nothing about baking/decorating cakes,” Kelly says, adding that she was shocked that he bought the cake from a professional baker. “She honestly had a great laugh about the whole thing.”

Like many commenters suggested, the whole ordeal will make a great story for the couple to tell for years to come.

“Maybe I’ll never truly know why a professional baker ended up making a cake that looked like a kid’s arts & craft project, but at the end of the day the whole thing ended up being a big laugh,” Kelly says. “It’s a memory I’ll always come back to on Andrea’s birthday!”