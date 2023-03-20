IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Is a hot dog a sandwich? Padma Lakshmi tries to settle the debate

According to Lakshmi, it is!

Padma Lakshmi talks hosting ‘Top Chef’ for 20 seasons

04:55
By Jordan Greene

Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Well .. .according to "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi, who shared her thoughts on the internet debate on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Saturday night, a hotdog is indeed a sandwich.

"I mean, it's a poor excuse for a sandwich, but it's technically a sandwich. Anything between bread," she responded to Fallon after being asked the question.

Lakshmi's answer was met with groans from the audience. Fallon even weighed into the debate pointing out to Lakshmi that out that the crowd "turned on you."

"Yes, it's technically a sandwich," she continues.

"What?" Fallon reacts, stunned.

But this debate is nothing new.

Is a hot dog a sandwich? TODAY anchors debate

Nov. 2, 201803:33

In 2018, people felt same reaction after Oscar Mayer settled the debate once and for all confirming that a hot dog is in fact, a sandwich.

“We’re ending the debate once and for all, and declaring that yes, a hot dog is a sandwich,” Matt Reizman, brand manager for Oscar Mayer, told TODAY Food on Nov. 3, 2018.

Even though five years has passed since Oscar Mayer officially declared the food a sandwich the internet remains divided.

"Meat between bread is a sandwich. A hot dog sausage is meat and a bun is bread, ergo, a hot dog is a sandwich," one user responded on the YouTube video of Fallon and Lakshmi debating the question.

Related:

Get an inside look at one Detroit restaurant’s hot dog dynasty

Aug. 3, 202204:15
Jordan Greene

Jordan Greene is an editorial intern at TODAY.com. She is currently studying magazine journalism, political science and religion at Syracuse University. Previously, she interned at the Forward, Punch Magazine in the San Francisco Bay Area and Minute Media. She loves adventuring to new places and watching the sunset at the beach. Follow her on Twitter here.