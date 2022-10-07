Hidden Valley wants you to cover your home in ranch dressing with a new interior collection

For a certain segment of the population, “more is more” is more than a truism, it’s a way of life. Nowhere is this credo more apparent than with the most popular ranch dressing company's recent foray into the land of home design.

Hidden Valley Ranch has announced a new partnership that turns the popular dressing into an icon of décor. This time, the dressing company would love nothing more than for walls across America to be covered in their trademark tang.

Wallpaper from the Hidden Valley Ranch Home Collection. Courtesy Hidden Valley

The collection features plenty of options for home décor in various rooms in the home, from the kitchen to the bathroom and more. The collection features sheets, pillows, art prints, throws, placemats and much more, all available soon on Hidden Valley’s website.

“We saw the 'maximalism' trend take over the home décor space, and since the bold 'maximalism' style perfectly matches the bold flavor of ranch, we decided to develop Hidden Valley Ranch’s first-ever home collection,” Deb Crandall, Hidden Valley Ranch’s marketing director, told TODAY Food in an email.

The shower curtain from the Hidden Valley Ranch Home Collection. Courtesy Hidden Valley

Prices start at around $20 for items like patterned notebooks, coasters and bags, and go up in price for shower curtains, tablecloths, wallpaper and more, depending on how much ranch you want to see during your day-to-day dealings at home.

The pièce de résistance of the collection, however, is an ultra-luxe tribute to the combination of pizza and ranch dressing: an original $10,000 couch designed by the same designer who redecorated famed drag queen Trixie Mattel’s brand new Palm Springs hotel.

For the décor collection, Hidden Valley tapped Dani Dazey, a maximalist designer that works with bold patterns and bright colors.

If you’re wondering what the word “maximalist” represents, essentially the design movement boils down to a “more is more” philosophy when it comes to home décor. Kind of like pouring a heavy glug of ranch dressing on every item on your dinner plate.

“I could not believe it when Hidden Valley Ranch asked me to design a home collection for their brand because I’m such a huge fan,” Dazey told TODAY in an email, adding that the “bold flavor” of the dressing matches her design aesthetic. “Maximal design meets maximum flavor.”

Placemats from the Hidden Valley Ranch Home Collection. Courtesy Hidden Valley

Dazey said that designing a “wildly fun” collection for fellow ranch fans was close to her heart — as close as Hidden Valley Ranch and pizza are in the collection.

She said she also loved the concept of creating a shoppable ad, bringing forth very clear design inspirations like Andy Warhol and his famous Campbell’s soup can which serve as gallery worthy masterpieces in addition to a plug for a classic brand.

Tablecloth from the Hidden Valley Ranch Home Collection. Courtesy Hidden Valley

Dazey said the wallpaper is her favorite, adding that it’s the perfect playful accent for a kitchen or dining room.

Sure, other folks on your block might have that stodgy damask wallpaper or even gone the shabby chic route with toile de jouy on their dining room walls, but when you have guests over for dinner, they’ll have a huge clue what dressing you’re serving with the salad.

Wallpaper from the Hidden Valley Ranch Home Collection. Courtesy Hidden Valley

All in all, Hidden Valley said it couldn’t be more thrilled with how the collection came out, remarking that they have already added to the collection from its initial stages.

“We enlisted Dani Dazey for her colorful and bold designs,” Crandall said. “In addition to the pieces Dani Dazey designed, Hidden Valley Ranch extended the home collection with even more items designed with even more ranch because when it comes to ranch, more is always better.”

You can find the Hidden Valley Ranch Home Collection on the company's online store.