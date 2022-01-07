Girl Scout Cookie season is starting. Here’s the sweet complete lineup

If you've been dreaming of Thin Mints and Tagalongs ever since the last Girl Scouts Cookie season wrapped up, you won't have to wait much longer to satisfy your cravings.

The Girl Scouts are gearing up for the 2022 season and have already started populating their online Cookie Finder with information about upcoming cookie sales.

In case you're not familiar with it, the online tool lets shoppers enter their zip code and purchase cookies from troops in their area. In 2021, the Girl Scouts even debuted nationwide online ordering and partnered with Grubhub in select markets to make it easier than ever for customers to get their cookie fix pronto.

The Girl Scouts haven’t made an official announcement about the start of the season just yet, but a quick glance at the Cookie Finder reveals that many troops across the country are kicking off in-person booths in mid-January. And that means you'll soon get the chance to pick up your cookies IRL from a pint-sized entrepreneur.

So, what cookies can you expect for the 2022 season? There are 12 flavors currently listed on the Girl Scouts website, including plenty of fan-favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Shortbread/Trefoils, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwiches and Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, for starters. You'll also find Lemonades and gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookies in the lineup.

There are also plenty of newer flavors that were released in recent years, including Girl Scout S’mores, Lemon-Ups and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip. Toast-Yay!, a cookie inspired by the flavors of French toast, was introduced in 2021 and appears to still be going strong as a member of the 2022 cookie list.

Last, but certainly not least, the lineup features a new flavor called Adventurefuls that the Girl Scouts first announced over the summer. The brownie-inspired cookie has a caramel-flavored crème, a hint of sea salt and a chocolate drizzle in the middle, and will make its debut this month.

With the ongoing pandemic to keep in mind, Girl Scouts across the country will likely rely on a mix of in-person and online sales. Last season, the group was left to deal with 15 million boxes of unsold cookies after many troops had to cut back on in-person booths for safety reasons.

Girl Scouts across the country also had a tough 2020 after their cookie season was cut short due to the pandemic.

This year will hopefully look a bit brighter for the budding entrepreneurs who take part in the program and manage their own cookie sales through their local troops. But with the Omicron variant sweeping across the nation this month, relying on online sales as a backup plan doesn't sound like such a bad idea after all.