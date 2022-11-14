Sports fan appears to flirt using Costco card — and it seems to work

When love is on the line, you have to use every card at your disposal. One man recently chose a unique pathway to a potential love match, one that likely cost him $5 dollars a month, providing the power to shop at one of the most popular big-box stores in the country.

On Nov. 11, a video of a young man appearing to flirt with a young woman using a Costco card during a college basketball game went viral. The moment, which was shared by Twitter user @T8GR8, shows the man in a referee-style, black-and-white-striped shirt speaking with a woman in green in the stands of a basketball game between the Detroit Mercy and the Boston College Eagles at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts on Friday.

“Lmao,” reads the simple and to-the-point caption of the video, which has racked up 20 million views in only three days, and though the video is only six seconds long, the viral moment has proven too engaging to the denizens of the internet. After the man hands something over to the woman who appears to be very impressed with what she’s seeing, the camera zooms in to show what she’s holding: a gold-star Costco card.

Social media users took to the comments section to make their opinions on the brief moment known, with many applauding what appeared to be the ingenuity of one man trying to shoot his shot off the court.

“impressing girls during a recession,” the original poster wrote in a follow-up tweet.

“Fellas this is how you let a lady know she’s talking to a real man,” replied another Twitter user.

“I feel like this is a green flag,” commented another person, this time on a TikTok of the same clip.

Some attached visual aids to their views on the curt-yet-sweet situation, equating the game of love to a sport in itself.

“I told him to buy that costco membership I knew it would be worth it,” said another Twitter user, along with an image of LeBron James, channeling a post-game interview.

Still, some commenters thought the woman’s reaction was a little too strong, suspecting that she might have been giving the man the old smile-and-nod in the hopes that eventually he would go away. (We’ve all been there.)

“She was being super nice to him with that ‘wow’ probably waiting for him to leave her alone,” one TikTok user suggested.

Whichever way you think the interaction between these two went after the cameras stopped rolling on them, one thing is for sure: If they did end up exchanging numbers, they almost surely have a first date location.