Photo of Emma Stone eating chicken potpie becomes hilarious meme

Awards show darling Emma Stone has added another feather to her cap: meme queen.
On Feb. 26, film journalist Rafa Sales Ross shared a thought she had about an image of Stone at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards, which took place the day before.
In the picture in question, taken by photographer Todd Williamson, the “Poor Things” star can be seen enjoying some food at the award show’s cocktail party.
“Why would a photographer snap a picture of Emma Stone mid-chicken pie,” Ross wrote in an X post that’s been viewed over 10 million times.
The image calls to mind countless photos of folks smiling for picture at the dinner table — and it’s due to that relatability that it has quickly become a meme.
Here are some of the best examples:
- “when your family member asks you to pose in the middle of christmas dinner”
- “me, almost stuffing my face with the food that just arrived, before noticing that my friend wanted a pic of said food for insta”
- “Me on a cruise when the photographer comes around at dinner”
- “when you’re out for dinner with a friend and they suddenly pull out their phone for an insta story”
- “when your friend asks for some of your popcorn after saying they didn’t want any”
- “Waiter: How is everything tasting? Me:”
Aside from memes, others shared their hilarious reactions to the photo:
- “her wallace of wallace and gromit smile”
- “Women laughing at salads are OUT! Women smiling at Chicken Pot Pies are IN!”
- “It’s giving cruise photo op”
- “The more I study this, the more stressed I feel. Why is it not on a bigger plate? Flakes of pastry will be getting all over the place. What happened to the humble veg on the side? Why are there macarons nearby? Disturbing”
- “My dad must have been the photographer for the event”
Some posted pictures taken of them that have the same energy as the image of Stone.
“My mom taking my picture with big matzoh ball soup this weekend,” wrote one X user, showing that stars really are just like us.