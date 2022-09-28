Drew Barrymore makes a ‘pizza salad’ instead of eating the crust

Gluten-intolerant pizza lovers meet Drew Barrymore, the creator of Pizza Salad™.

The actor and daytime television host took to TikTok to share her hack for anyone aiming to avoid eating pizza crust.

Explaining her unconventional pizza-eating method, Barrymore took a knife to a pizza slice and scraped off the toppings. All the while, she was grinning with the knowledge that viewers might object to the sacrilege.

“I’m sure people are gonna be like, ‘How dare you do this to a pizza?’” she remarked at the top of her tutorial. “I get it. I feel really guilty about it myself.”

“I just take the top of the pizza and a little salad which has basically all of the same toppings as the pizza, and then I make a pizza salad,” she explained.

Barrymore went on to combine the toppings of what appeared to be a slice of veggie pizza with lettuce and salad dressing, adding, “Then I just kind of mix (it) up, and it’s actually really crunchy and delicious. And then you get the satisfaction of eating a pizza but maybe if you’re gluten intolerant...”

In addition to being peppered with pizza emojis, the comments section of Barrymore’s TikTok received a mix of jokes and praise.

“Drew I’m filing a lawsuit on behalf of pizza,” one user quipped in response to the post.

“Oh Drew eat the pizza life is short,” another replied.

“bb you can do no wrong in my eyes,” one user remarked. “I’m gonna try it before I say anything, then let you enjoy your meal if I disagree”

“No wait, you’re actually onto something,” another viewer encouraged.

Though Barrymore’s crust-free pizza option does serve as a clever trick for cutting calories or avoiding gluten, the actor has been honest in the past about detesting diets and reserving them strictly for days that she’s shooting projects.

“Let’s face it. I hate it. I would much rather eat fettuccine Alfredo like all day long.” she explained during a 2018 interview on James Corden’s “The Late Late Show.”

“When I’m doing the show, I’m a vegan, and I barely eat anything,” she explained at the time. “I work out almost every day, and it’s so healthy, it gets to be euphoric. And then it’s like food poisoning — you feel like you’ll never eat again. But before you know it, you’re pigging out with the feed bag strapped to your face.”

“I’m a foodie and love food, and I travel the world for food,” she added. “So I get heavy again between the show.”